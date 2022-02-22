Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seagate Technology Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STX   IE00BKVD2N49

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

(STX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

02/22/2022 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor event:

Event:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date:

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time:

Presentation – 9:45 AM PT / 12:45 PM ET

A live webcast of this event can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

© 2022 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
04:07pSeagate to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
08:00aCOAL WILL EXIT AUSTRALIA'S POWER MAR : Russell
RE
02/21MT NEWSWIRES WEEKEND STOCKS TO WATCH : Brookfield Renewable; The Lion Electric Co
MT
02/21COAL WILL EXIT AUSTRALIA'S POWER MAR : Russell
RE
02/21Australia shares end higher on Ukraine summit plan; AGL soars
RE
02/20Australian shares weighed down by tech stocks, Ukraine tensions
RE
02/20AGL Rejects Takeover Proposal From Brookfield, Atlassian Co-Founder -- Update
DJ
02/20AGL Rejects Takeover Proposal From Brookfield, Atlassian Co-Founder
DJ
02/20Australia's AGL Energy spurns surprise $3.5 bln bid, suitor Brookfield digs in
RE
02/20AGL rejects $3.5 bln bid from Australia's second-richest man, Brookfield
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 107 M - -
Net income 2022 1 872 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 23 781 M 23 781 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float -
Chart SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Seagate Technology Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 108,64 $
Average target price 111,38 $
Spread / Average Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William David Mosley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianluca Romano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Cannon Chairman
Ravi Naik Chief Information Officer & EVP-Storage Services
Jeffrey D. Nygaard Executive VP-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-3.84%23 781
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.4.86%44 993
HP INC.-3.90%39 195
GOERTEK INC.-19.06%23 101
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY9.89%22 534
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED0.45%13 893