    STX   IE00BKVD2N49

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC

(STX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:42 2022-08-31 pm EDT
67.28 USD   -3.09%
02:41pWall Street slumps for 4th straight session on Fed outlook
RE
12:33pWall Street struggles for direction on rate hike jitters
RE
09:12aSeagate Technology Lowers Fiscal Q1 Guidance; Shares Fall
MT
Wall Street slumps for 4th straight session on Fed outlook

08/31/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Snap jumps as it restructures ad business, lays off staff

* Bed Bath & Beyond sinks on corporate overhaul

* Dow down 0.57%, S&P 500 down 0.45%, Nasdaq down 0.26%

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower for a fourth straight session on Wednesday and were poised for their weakest August performance in seven years as worries about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve persist.

Adding to pressure were declines in the technology sector, and more specifically chipmakers, after soft forecasts from Seagate, down 3.42%, and HP Inc, which slumped 7.22%.

The three main indexes were on track for their biggest monthly percentage decline in August since 2015. After hitting a four-month high in mid-August, the S&P 500 has stumbled in recent weeks, dropping more than 7% through Tuesday's close and falling through several closely watched technical support levels.

Selling pressure accelerated after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on Friday about keeping monetary policy tight "for some time" dashed hopes of more modest interet rate hikes, with the benchmark index down more than 5% over the past four trading sessions.

"It’s been a rough go since Chairman Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, we had that huge down day and there was some maybe hope that maybe the market would stabilize a bit, but just every little bounce has been met with selling pressure," said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management in Chicago.

"The market is kind of shifting back to the macro picture, which is now sort of recalibrated to the expectation of more Fed hawkishness and the idea that the economy could slow more than anticipated, even the question about corporate profits is back on the table."

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday the central bank will need to boost interest rates somewhat above 4% by early next year and hold them there in order to bring inflation back down to the Fed's goal, and that the risks of recession over the next year or two have moved up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 181.55 points, or 0.57%, to 31,609.32; the S&P 500 lost 17.89 points, or 0.45%, to 3,968.27; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 31.04 points, or 0.26%, to 11,852.09.

Data earlier in the day showed ADP private payrolls increased by 132,000 jobs in August, falling short of economists' forecast of job growth of 288,000, according to a Reuters poll. However, the report was suspended for June and July as the methodology was overhauled following a poor track record of being in sync with the government's payrolls report.

The jobs data from the Labor Department is due on Friday and is expected to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 300,000 last month after recording a 528,000 increase in July. Another strong report is likely to further cement expectations the Fed will continue with outsized rate hikes after three straight increases of 75 basis points.

The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index lost 1.37% after Seagate slashed its first-quarter earnings expectations, citing macroeconomic concerns that are forcing cloud companies and PC makers to cut inventory levels.

In addition, HP Inc forecast downbeat quarterly and full-year profit on slowing PC sales.

Snap Inc rose 8.44% after saying it will cut 20% of staff, restructure its advertising sales unit and shut down some projects to focus on improving sales and number of Snapchat users.

Chewy Inc slid 8.50% after the online pet supplies retailer cut its full-year 2022 sales outlook.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc plunged 21.87% after saying it would close 150 stores, cut jobs and overhaul its merchandising strategy in an attempt to turn around its money-losing business.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.93-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.27-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 12 new highs and 161 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -20.56% 9.665 Delayed Quote.-16.94%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC -3.26% 67.22 Delayed Quote.-38.56%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 874 M - -
Net income 2023 1 335 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 4,06%
Capitalization 14 492 M 14 492 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Seagate Technology Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 69,42 $
Average target price 85,90 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William David Mosley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianluca Romano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Cannon Chairman
Ravi Naik Chief Information Officer & EVP-Storage Services
Jeffrey D. Nygaard Executive VP-Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-38.56%14 492
HP INC.-17.44%32 138
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-29.34%29 351
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.44%17 581
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-27.79%9 997
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-15.64%9 246