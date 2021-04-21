Log in
Seagate Technology : Elevate Your PC Gaming Experience With Seagate's New Stylish and High Capacity FireCuda External Hard Drive Storage Lineup

04/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
FREMONT, CA - April 21, 2021 - Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage solutions, today announced two new additions to the company's line of PC gaming storage, the FireCuda® Gaming Hard Drive and FireCuda Gaming Hub. Both new external HDD (Hard Disk Drive) solutions were designed for gamers who are looking to level up their battle stations with high-performing, mass capacity upgrades in a sleek enclosure.

Presented in a bold and refined design, the new FireCuda Hard Drive features RGB LED lighting that gamers can customize through Seagate's Toolkit software for an epic gaming atmosphere. It also features Razer Chroma RGB compatibility to synchronize users' Chroma-enabled gaming peripherals. The lightweight FireCuda Hard Drive is designed with USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection for universal compatibility and quick transfer speeds and is USB bus-powered, making it the winning choice for laptop and PC gamers on the go.

The FireCuda Gaming Hub features the same customization options and USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection as the FireCuda Hard Drive, as well as dual front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports so gamers can connect and power other gaming peripherals in one place. Both new drives include three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty1 so gamers have peace of mind.

With shipments starting this month, Seagate's FireCuda Gaming Hard Drive is available in capacities of 1TB ($79.99), 2TB ($109.99), and 5TB ($179.99), while FireCuda Gaming Hub is available in mass capacities of 8TB ($219.99) and 16TB ($399.99).

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

1Warranty conditions may vary by region.

©2021 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. FireCuda is either a trademark or registered trademark of Seagate Technology LLC or one of its affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. When referring to drive capacity, one gigabyte, or GB, equals one billion bytes and one terabyte, or TB equals one trillion bytes. Your computer's operating system may use a different standard of measurement and report a lower capacity. In addition, some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus will not be available for data storage. Seagate reserves the right to change, without notice, product offerings or specifications.

Disclaimer

Seagate Technology plc published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 21:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
