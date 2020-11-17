Seagate Technology : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor event:

Event: Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020 Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 Time: Presentation – 10:20 AM PT / 1:20 PM ET

A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

