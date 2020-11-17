Log in
Seagate Technology : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

11/17/2020 | 04:06pm EST

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage and management solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor event:

Event:

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2020

Date:

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Time:

Presentation – 10:20 AM PT / 1:20 PM ET

A live audio webcast of the event can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Seagate

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

© 2020 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 204 M - -
Net income 2021 1 101 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 14 373 M 14 373 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Seagate Technology plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 53,13 $
Last Close Price 55,94 $
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William David Mosley Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael R. Cannon Chairman
Jeffrey D. Nygaard EVP, Head-Operations, Products & Technology
Gianluca Romano Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ravi Naik Chief Information Officer & SVP-Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-6.54%14 373
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.06%50 291
HP INC.-4.57%27 882
GOERTEK INC.99.25%19 165
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-32.98%13 674
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.64.87%13 647
