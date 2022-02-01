Log in
Seagen Appoints Lee Heeson as Executive Vice President, Commercial International

02/01/2022 | 08:05am EST
Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced the appointment of Lee Heeson as Executive Vice President, Commercial International. Heeson has nearly 30 years of industry experience, and will have responsibility for the continued expansion of Seagen’s Commercial operations in Europe, Canada and the rest of the world outside the United States. He will be a member of Seagen’s Executive Committee and report to Clay Siegall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Seagen. Heeson succeeds Tuomo Pätsi, who will retire effective February 4, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005129/en/

Lee Heeson (Photo: Business Wire)

Lee Heeson (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lee is an accomplished industry executive, and we are pleased to welcome him as the new leader of our Commercial International organization,” said Dr. Siegall. “We have strong momentum in bringing TUKYSA to patients outside the United States. Lee’s considerable experience will serve us well as we continue to prepare for TUKYSA launches in a number of European countries this year, as well as deliver on the recent launch of PADCEV in Canada and grow our ex-U.S. operations. We thank Tuomo for his excellent leadership and wish him well in retirement.”

Most recently, Heeson was President of International at Vifor Pharma in Switzerland. Previously, he was President of Worldwide Markets at Celgene following other executive positions at the company. Earlier in his career he held leadership positions at Galderma and Schering-Plough.

Heeson will be based at Seagen’s International Headquarters in Zug, Switzerland.

About Seagen

Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to potential future growth in Seagen’s ex-U.S. operations, including commercial operations in Europe, Canada and the rest of the world outside of the U.S.; and future TUKYSA launches in additional European countries; as well as other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include without limitation: the risk that the company may not grow or maintain its ex-U.S. operations; the possibility of delays or challenges in commercializing TUKYSA and launching TUKYSA in additional markets, including with respect to competition, unexpected adverse events, regulatory action, market adoption by physicians, compliance, supply constraints, arranging infrastructure, obtaining pricing and reimbursement approvals and operational or other factors; and impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seagen is contained under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Seagen disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SEAGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 549 M - -
Net income 2021 -647 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -37,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 596 M 24 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 092
Free-Float 99,3%
