Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seagen Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGEN   US81181C1045

SEAGEN INC.

(SGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:16:10 2023-01-19 pm EST
132.52 USD   +1.55%
03:07pSeagen Gets FDA Accelerated Approval for Colorectal Cancer Drug Tukysa
MT
02:49pSeagen Gets FDA Accelerated Approval for Tukysa
DJ
02:35pUS FDA Grants Approval to Seagen's Tukysa to Treat Colorectal Cancer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seagen Gets FDA Accelerated Approval for Tukysa

01/19/2023 | 02:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


Seagen Inc. said Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to Tukysa(R)tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab for certain adult patients with colorectal cancer.

The biotechnology company said the accelerated approval is for patients with RAS wild-type, HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer.

Tukysa is approved under the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program based on tumor response rate and durability of response from the phase 2 MOUNTAINEER clinical trial, the company said. Continued approval may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Seagen said this is the first FDA-approved treatment in HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1449ET

All news about SEAGEN INC.
03:07pSeagen Gets FDA Accelerated Approval for Colorectal Cancer Drug Tukysa
MT
02:49pSeagen Gets FDA Accelerated Approval for Tukysa
DJ
02:35pUS FDA Grants Approval to Seagen's Tukysa to Treat Colorectal Cancer
MT
02:22pSeagen Announces FDA Accelerated Approval of TUKYSA® (tucatinib) in Combination with Tr..
BU
08:09aSeagen to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
BU
01/10Pieris Pharmaceuticals Says it Achieves $5 Million Seagen Milestone
MT
01/09Transcript : Seagen Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Confe..
CI
01/09Insider Sell: Seagen
MT
2022FDA to Give Priority Review to Astellas Partnership's Biologics License Applications fo..
MT
2022Astellas, Seagen and Merck Announce FDA Acceptance of Supplemental Biologics License Ap..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEAGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 914 M - -
Net income 2022 -656 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 400 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 227 M 24 227 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 675
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SEAGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Seagen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 130,49 $
Average target price 161,24 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Epstein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd E. Simpson Chief Financial Officer
Felix James Baker Chairman
Vaughn B. Himes Chief Technical Officer
Roger D. Dansey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAGEN INC.1.54%24 227
MODERNA, INC.9.69%75 691
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.64%40 965
LONZA GROUP AG9.80%40 388
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.65%28 519
CELLTRION, INC.2.18%19 061