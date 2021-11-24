Seagen : Material Event - Form 8-K

8-K
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 23, 2021
Seagen Inc.
Seagen Inc. ("Seagen") provides the following update on the arbitration between Seagen and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. On November 23, 2021, Seagen was notified that the arbitrator set a revised target date for a decision. Seagen now expects a decision in the first quarter of 2022, rather than by the end of 2021 as previously disclosed.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this report are forward looking, including but not limited to those relating to the anticipated timing of the arbitration decision. These statements are based on Seagen management's current expectations, but actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, the risk that the timing of the arbitration decision could be earlier or later based on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, changes in scheduling set by the arbitrator, and other risks associated with the arbitration. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Seagen is contained under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Seagen's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Seagen disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
