    SGEN   US81181C1045

SEAGEN INC.

(SGEN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
127.63 USD   -1.53%
08:04aSeagen to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
07:24aMerck, Seagen, Astellas Say FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental BLAs for Padcev, Keytruda to Treat Urothelial Cancer
MT
12/19Insider Sell: Seagen
MT
Seagen to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/20/2022 | 08:04am EST
Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) today announced that management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the investor section of Seagen’s website at investor.seagen.com.

About Seagen

Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 913 M - -
Net income 2022 -656 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 696 M 23 696 M -
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 675
Free-Float 98,9%
