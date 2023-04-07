Seagen to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Given the recently announced agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc., Seagen will not be hosting a conference call.

About Seagen

Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

