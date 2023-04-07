Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Seagen Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SGEN   US81181C1045

SEAGEN INC.

(SGEN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-06 pm EDT
205.55 USD   +0.27%
Seagen to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023
BU
US FDA Gives Accelerated Approval to Astellas-Seagen's Under-trial Treatment for Urothelial Cancer
MT
Astellas - FDA Grants Accelerated Approval for PADCEV with KEYTRUDA for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Seagen to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on April 27, 2023

04/07/2023 | 08:01am EDT
Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Given the recently announced agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc., Seagen will not be hosting a conference call.

About Seagen

Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SEAGEN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 322 M - -
Net income 2023 -565 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -73,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38 461 M 38 461 M -
EV / Sales 2023 15,9x
EV / Sales 2024 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 3 256
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart SEAGEN INC.
Duration : Period :
Seagen Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAGEN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 205,55 $
Average target price 215,80 $
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Epstein Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd E. Simpson Chief Financial Officer
Felix James Baker Chairman
Vaughn B. Himes Chief Technical Officer
Roger D. Dansey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAGEN INC.59.95%38 461
MODERNA, INC.-11.90%61 041
LONZA GROUP AG25.27%46 614
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.42%36 370
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.21%26 190
CELLTRION, INC.-0.62%17 348
