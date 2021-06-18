Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Seahawk Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHV   CA81202L1094

SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.

(SHV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/15 03:55:35 pm
0.85 CAD   +1.19%
Seahawk Gold Corp. to Change Ticker Symbol on Canadian Securities Exchange

06/18/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2021) -  Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SHV) (the "Company") announces that it will change its ticker symbol to "SEAG" from "SHV" effective June 24, 2021.

The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the current stock symbol "SHV" until the effective date. There is no change to the CUSIP number (81202L109) and ISIN number (ISIN: CA81202L1094) that have been assigned to the Company's shares.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

/s/ "Giovanni Gasbarro"
CEO and Director

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro
CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.
President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This presentation contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (forward-looking statements). These statements can be identified by expressions of belief, expectation or intention, as well as those statements that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which the company believes are reasonable as of the current date. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements and as a result undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88051


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giovanni Gasbarro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchell E. Lavery President, Director & Vice President-Exploration
Bruno Gasbarro Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Alan Blair Holliday Independent Director
Salvatore Giantomaso Independent Director
