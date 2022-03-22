Log in
    SEAG   CA81202L1094

SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.

(SEAG)
Cours en différé.  Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03/15 03:24:15 pm EDT
0.28 CAD   +16.67%
Seahawk Gold : Interim Financial Statements February 28, 2022

03/22/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022

1

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Seahawk Gold Corp. for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors. These financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

2

SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

February 28,

May 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

61,636

$

119,713

Amounts receivable (Note 5)

9,490

62,844

Prepaids

13,140

-

Exploration advances

567

3,098

Total current assets

84,833

185,655

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)

2,325,099

2,220,526

Total assets

$

2,409,932

$

2,406,181

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

22,403

$

71,380

Due to related parties (Note 8)

631,200

579,000

Loan from a related party (Note 6)

100,417

-

Total current liabilities

754,020

650,380

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 7)

7,990,982

7,971,518

Reserves (Note 7)

2,958,133

2,965,097

Deficit

(9,293,203)

(9,180,814)

1,655,912

1,755,801

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,409,932

$

2,406,181

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on March 22, 2022:

"Giovanni Gasbarro"

Director

"Bruno Gasbarro"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

3

SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING EXPENSES

Interest and bank charges

$

870

$

126

$

979

$

429

Management fee (Note 8)

6,000

21,000

52,200

90,000

Office and miscellaneous

33

-

347

550

Professional fees

1,450

1,650

14,520

29,111

Shareholder cost and corporate communication

(2,422)

39,342

22,177

95,944

Share-based compensation (Note 7)

-

-

-

323,583

Transfer agent and filing fees

10,940

21,566

22,166

39,802

Other income

-

-

-

(3,000)

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(16,871)

$

(83,684)

$

(112,389)

$

(576,419)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

32,337,417

32,262,834

32,325,695

31,805,969

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

4

SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

February 28,

February 28,

2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(112,389)

$

(576,419)

Items not involving cash:

Accrued interest

417

-

Stock-based compensation

-

323,583

Consulting fees paid in shares

-

21,875

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(3,250)

58,813

Prepaids

(13,140)

(19,804)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(48,977)

(26,883)

Due to related parties

52,200

50,001

Net cash used in operating activities

(125,139)

(168,834)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Exploration and evaluation asset expenditures

(109,200)

(86,164)

Quebec mining tax credit

63,762

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(45,438)

(86,164)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from private placement

-

392,367

Share issue costs

-

(20,306)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

12,500

-

Loan proceeds from a related party

100,000

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

112,500

372,061

Change in cash for the period

(58,077)

117,063

Cash, beginning of period

119,713

22,319

Cash, end of period

$

61,636

$

139,382

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 9)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Seahawk Ventures Inc. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
