Seahawk Gold : Interim Financial Statements February 28, 2022

SEAHAWK GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 1

These unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Seahawk Gold Corp. for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors. These financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors. 2

SEAHAWK GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) February 28, May 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 61,636 $ 119,713 Amounts receivable (Note 5) 9,490 62,844 Prepaids 13,140 - Exploration advances 567 3,098 Total current assets 84,833 185,655 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4) 2,325,099 2,220,526 Total assets $ 2,409,932 $ 2,406,181 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 22,403 $ 71,380 Due to related parties (Note 8) 631,200 579,000 Loan from a related party (Note 6) 100,417 - Total current liabilities 754,020 650,380 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 7) 7,990,982 7,971,518 Reserves (Note 7) 2,958,133 2,965,097 Deficit (9,293,203) (9,180,814) 1,655,912 1,755,801 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,409,932 $ 2,406,181 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on March 22, 2022: "Giovanni Gasbarro" Director "Bruno Gasbarro" Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 3

SEAHAWK GOLD CORP. CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING EXPENSES Interest and bank charges $ 870 $ 126 $ 979 $ 429 Management fee (Note 8) 6,000 21,000 52,200 90,000 Office and miscellaneous 33 - 347 550 Professional fees 1,450 1,650 14,520 29,111 Shareholder cost and corporate communication (2,422) 39,342 22,177 95,944 Share-based compensation (Note 7) - - - 323,583 Transfer agent and filing fees 10,940 21,566 22,166 39,802 Other income - - - (3,000) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (16,871) $ (83,684) $ (112,389) $ (576,419) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.02) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 32,337,417 32,262,834 32,325,695 31,805,969 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 4