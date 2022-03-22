Seahawk Gold : Interim Financial Statements February 28, 2022
SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022
These unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Seahawk Gold Corp. for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 have been prepared by management and approved by the Board of Directors. These financial statements have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.
SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
February 28,
May 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
61,636
$
119,713
Amounts receivable (Note 5)
9,490
62,844
Prepaids
13,140
-
Exploration advances
567
3,098
Total current assets
84,833
185,655
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 4)
2,325,099
2,220,526
Total assets
$
2,409,932
$
2,406,181
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
22,403
$
71,380
Due to related parties (Note 8)
631,200
579,000
Loan from a related party (Note 6)
100,417
-
Total current liabilities
754,020
650,380
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 7)
7,990,982
7,971,518
Reserves (Note 7)
2,958,133
2,965,097
Deficit
(9,293,203)
(9,180,814)
1,655,912
1,755,801
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,409,932
$
2,406,181
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Approved and authorized on behalf of the Board on March 22, 2022:
"Giovanni Gasbarro"
Director
"Bruno Gasbarro"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
2022
2021
2022
2021
OPERATING EXPENSES
Interest and bank charges
$
870
$
126
$
979
$
429
Management fee (Note 8)
6,000
21,000
52,200
90,000
Office and miscellaneous
33
-
347
550
Professional fees
1,450
1,650
14,520
29,111
Shareholder cost and corporate communication
(2,422)
39,342
22,177
95,944
Share-based compensation (Note 7)
-
-
-
323,583
Transfer agent and filing fees
10,940
21,566
22,166
39,802
Other income
-
-
-
(3,000)
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(16,871)
$
(83,684)
$
(112,389)
$
(576,419)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
32,337,417
32,262,834
32,325,695
31,805,969
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
SEAHAWK GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
February 28,
February 28,
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(112,389)
$
(576,419)
Items not involving cash:
Accrued interest
417
-
Stock-based compensation
-
323,583
Consulting fees paid in shares
-
21,875
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
(3,250)
58,813
Prepaids
(13,140)
(19,804)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(48,977)
(26,883)
Due to related parties
52,200
50,001
Net cash used in operating activities
(125,139)
(168,834)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Exploration and evaluation asset expenditures
(109,200)
(86,164)
Quebec mining tax credit
63,762
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(45,438)
(86,164)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from private placement
-
392,367
Share issue costs
-
(20,306)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
12,500
-
Loan proceeds from a related party
100,000
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
112,500
372,061
Change in cash for the period
(58,077)
117,063
Cash, beginning of period
119,713
22,319
Cash, end of period
$
61,636
$
139,382
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 9)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
