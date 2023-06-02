Sealand Capital Galaxy : Annual Report

SEALAND CAPITAL GALAXY LIMITED

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholders

I hereby present the annual report of Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited (the "Company" or "Sealand", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Year").

PERFORMANCE FOR THE YEAR

The Group reported a loss of £179,569 (2021: £1,033,713) during the Year. Our business was continuously impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic over our overseas subsidiaries' operations during the Year. The Group's revenue for the Year increased by 27.6% to £226,750 (2021: £177,667) due to the development of distributor business in the Hong Kong market.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS FOR THE YEAR

In 2022, the Company experienced significant growth, albeit from a low base, in new markets in Hong Kong through its wholly owned subsidiary, SCG GROUP LIMITED. The Company's revenues increased by 27.6%, primarily driven by multiple reselling channels, with a major contribution from the local market in Hong Kong. In addition, SCG GROUP LIMITED achieved further success by implementing a reselling model in Hong Kong, collaborating with chain store retailers, individual live stream platforms, and luxury department stores.

FUTURE PROSPECTS AND OUTLOOK

Looking ahead, SCG GROUP LIMITED is committed to further expanding its operations both horizontally and vertically in the upcoming year. The Company aims to diversify its product lines for each brand while simultaneously expanding its geographic presence. Emphasising new channel development, SCG GROUP LIMITED will forge partnerships with additional channel parties to align with its core focus and ensure cohesiveness.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

We wish to express our appreciation to our shareholders, business partners and suppliers for their continued support during what has been a difficult time for all. We would like to thank our dedicated staff for their contributions to the success of the Group.

Chung Lam Nelson Law

Chairman

31 May 2023

