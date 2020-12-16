SEALED AIR ANNOUNCES SUPPORT OF THE WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME'S INNOVATION ACCELERATOR

Partnership builds on the company's efforts to help achieve zero hunger

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) today announced its participation in the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)'s Innovation Accelerator, an initiative that convenes the brightest minds in science and technology to develop and scale high-potential solutions for ending hunger worldwide.



Sealed Air has partnered with World Food Program USA since 2017 in support of its mandate to reach zero hunger and respond to critical needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through relentless innovation, Sealed Air is developing the next generation of sustainable packaging solutions to address some of society's most pressing challenges including food safety, eliminating waste, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

'We're on a mission to leave the world better than we found it,' said Steve Garland, Sealed Air's Chief Innovation Officer. 'Now more than ever, collaboration is needed to help communities around the world fight hunger. We value the opportunity to contribute Sealed Air's expertise in science, engineering, research, and development and technological innovation to the World Food Programme.'

To support the Innovation Accelerator initiative, Tiffani Burt, who holds a doctoral degree in macromolecular science and engineering and serves as the company's executive director of innovation and sustainability advised three of the 10 teams that participated in this year's program. During the weeklong bootcamp, the teams went on a journey of ideation, project design, and business planning with Sealed Air's expert. Following the bootcamp, teams are eligible to apply to the Sprint Program which involves project funding and connection to a WFP field office and mentorship.

As in years past, teams were chosen for the Innovation Accelerator bootcamp for their potential to help end hunger by 2030. This year, the program was expanded to also include startups that tackle solutions relevant to the COVID-19 crisis.

'United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)'s Innovation Accelerator identifies, supports, and scales innovations that have the potential to disrupt hunger and save lives.Innovation is fundamental to our work, enabling us to accelerate and scale needs-based solutions that contribute to food security, peace, and stability for our beneficiaries,' said Gabriella Morris, Chief Philanthropy Officer, World Food Program USA. 'We are very grateful to Sealed Air for sponsoring and mentoring these dynamic teams. Sealed Air's support demonstrates the tremendous value that the corporate sector can add to humanitarian innovations.'

For the past 60 years, technological innovations have been a driving force behind WFP's work. Today, the organization employs mobile technology, biometrics, artificial intelligence, digital finance, and other innovations to deliver food assistance and humanitarian support to more than 100 million people each year. When faced with conflict, disaster, famine or escalating hunger during a pandemic, speed and scalability can be the difference between life and death. Now more than ever, innovations enable WFP to reach more people, more quickly.