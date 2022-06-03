Log in
    SEE   US81211K1007

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
Delayed Nyse  -  06/02 04:04:00 pm EDT
63.67 USD   +2.28%
SEE Announces Upcoming Event with the Financial Community
BU
06/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street starts a new chapter
06/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : HP, Mosaic, Nike, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce...
SEE Announces Upcoming Event with the Financial Community

06/03/2022 | 07:01am EDT
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) will participate in the following event with the financial community. Ted Doheny, President and CEO, and Chris Stephens, SVP and CFO, will discuss the company’s growth strategy focused on automation, digital, and sustainability, as well as the performance of its SEE Operating Engine. In addition, Susan Yang, VP Automation Finance Leader and Treasurer, will join to share her insight of SEE's automation journey.

William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
June 8, 2022
Chicago, IL
11:20 AM Central Time – Presentation
Ted Doheny, President and CEO,
Chris Stephens, SVP and CFO,
Susan Yang, VP Automation Finance Leader and Treasurer.

The William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air’s Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors.

About SEE

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions systems help promote a safer, more resilient and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, SEE™ Touchless Automation™ solutions and prismiq™ brand smart packaging and digital printing.

SEE’s Operating Model, together with our industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are also committed to a diverse workforce and caring, inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 931 M - -
Net income 2022 593 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 119 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 9 301 M 9 301 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 62,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 63,67 $
Average target price 75,07 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Managers and Directors
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerry R. Whitaker Non-Executive Chairman
Emile Z. Chammas Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Neil Lustig Independent Director
