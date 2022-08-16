SEE Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SEE (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 23, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005848/en/