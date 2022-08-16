Log in
SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05 2022-08-16 pm EDT
59.29 USD   +0.58%
04:41pSealed Air Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable Sept. 23 to Stockholders as of Sept. 9
MT
04:31pSEE Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/09Sealed Air Mulls M&A Opportunities
CI
SEE Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/16/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
SEE (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 23, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2022.

About SEE

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, solve critical packaging challenges, and make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, SEE Automation™ solutions and prismiq™ smart packaging and digital printing.

SEE’s Operating Model, together with our industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and caring, inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 902 M - -
Net income 2022 555 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 8 561 M 8 561 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 61,9%
Managers and Directors
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry R. Keizer Chairman
Emile Z. Chammas Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerry R. Whitaker Independent Director
