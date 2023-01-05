Advanced search
SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
04:04 2023-01-05 pm EST
50.04 USD   -2.02%
04:33pSEE to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook
BU
10:00aTruist Securities Downgrades Sealed Air to Hold From Buy With $59 Price Target
MT
06:19aNorth American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
SEE to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook

01/05/2023 | 04:33pm EST
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and 2023 outlook at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 and will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Ted Doheny, President and CEO, and Chris Stephens, SVP and CFO, will conduct the investor conference call. The conference will be webcast live. Interested parties can view the events on Sealed Air’s Investors homepage at www.sealedair.com/investors.

About SEE

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, solve critical packaging challenges, and make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, SEE Automation™ solutions and prismiq™ brand smart packaging and digital printing.

SEE’s Operating Model, together with our industry-leading expertise in materials, engineering and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digitally connected packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and caring, inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 722 M - -
Net income 2022 547 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 7 388 M 7 388 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 61,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 51,07 $
Average target price 58,36 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry R. Keizer Chairman
Emile Z. Chammas Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerry R. Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEALED AIR CORPORATION0.78%7 388
AMCOR PLC1.01%17 602
BALL CORPORATION2.64%16 478
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION1.22%15 124
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.1.12%9 864
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.2.21%7 755