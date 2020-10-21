Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sealed Air Corporation    SEE

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sealed Air : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 18, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2020.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to leave our world better than we found it. Our portfolio of leading packaging solutions includes CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, and BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, which collectively enable a safer, more efficient food supply chain and protect valuable goods shipped around the world. Sealed Air generated $4.8 billion in sales in 2019 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 124 countries. To learn more, visit www.sealedair.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, sealedair.com, in the Investors section. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SEALED AIR CORPORATION
04:32pSEALED AIR : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
10/06SEALED AIR : Invests in Gastromotiva to Improve Food Security Worldwide
BU
10/05SEALED AIR : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
09/14SEALED AIR : SEE Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community
BU
09/03SEALED AIR CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11SEALED AIR : Invests in Advanced Recycling Company Plastic Energy
BU
08/06SEALED AIR : Reports q2 2020 results
PU
08/06SEALED AIR : Q2 2020 Sealed Air Earnings Conference Call Supplement
PU
08/06SEALED AIR COR : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
08/06SEALED AIR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 778 M - -
Net income 2020 427 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 6 389 M 6 389 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sealed Air Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEALED AIR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 44,69 $
Last Close Price 41,04 $
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerry R. Whitaker Non-Executive Chairman
James M. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jacqueline B. Kosecoff Independent Director
Neil Lustig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEALED AIR CORPORATION3.04%6 389
BALL CORPORATION41.32%29 845
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.19.93%11 537
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION2.69%11 212
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-5.35%7 134
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%6 396
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group