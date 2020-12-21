Log in
Sealed Air : Engineer Mentors Teams Innovating To Fight Global Hunger

12/21/2020 | 11:29am EST
Over a one-week period, Tiffani provided insights on complicated topics such as how science, research and development can provide value to key stakeholders across the value chain. The teams also discussed manufacturing, key stakeholder management, business plans, and scaling up their innovations. The sessions, which were held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, helped to prepare the teams for pitching their projects to an audience of potential partners and funders.

One of the most important parts of her mentorship was getting the teams to think about a sustainable business model. 'Similar to how Sealed Air works with customers to derive value, I encouraged the folks I talked to - the inventor, application developer, supply chain officer, and food technologist - to consider the total cost of ownership for each stakeholder within the value chain,' Tiffani said. 'A lot of times as technologists or innovators, we develop 'cool things' but if you can't easily explain why someone needs it or what challenge it is solving your business model may not be sustainable.'

As a manager who is behind the scenes leading Sealed Air's efforts to reach its 2025 sustainability pledge and address societal issues such as food security, hearing firsthand the concerns and issues these teams are facing in other parts of the world made an impression on Tiffani.

'To see their passion around these projects and to know what it took to get them this far was inspirational,' she said. 'It's powerful knowing I could apply my knowledge to helping communities in such a tangible way. Solving critical challenges is part of Sealed Air's mission and you don't get much more critical than world hunger.'

Disclaimer

Sealed Air Corporation published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 16:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
