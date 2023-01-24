Advanced search
    SEE   US81211K1007

SEALED AIR CORPORATION

(SEE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:22 2023-01-24 pm EST
52.40 USD   -2.58%
10:06aUBS Downgrades Sealed Air to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $59 From $65
MT
01/18Sealed Air Corp/de : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18Sealed Air Prices Notes Offering
MT
Sealed Air : SEE MAINTAINS A- CLIMATE CHANGE SCORE FROM CDP

01/24/2023 | 05:30pm EST
About SEE

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, solve critical packaging challenges, and make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods transported worldwide.

Our globally recognized brands include CRYOVAC® brand food packaging, SEALED AIR® brand protective packaging, AUTOBAG® brand automated systems, BUBBLE WRAP® brand packaging, SEE Automation solutions, and prismiq smart packaging and digital printing.

SEE's Operating Model, together with our industry-leading expertise in materials, automation, engineering and technology, create value through more sustainable, automated, and digital packaging solutions.

We are leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future and have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and caring, inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales in 2021 and has approximately 16,500 employees who serve customers in 114 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global nonprofit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning our business, consolidated financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by such words as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "assume," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "potential," "seek," "predict," "may," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, expectations regarding the results of restructuring and other programs, anticipated levels of capital expenditures and expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings. The following are important factors that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: global economic and political conditions, currency translation and devaluation effects, changes in raw material pricing and availability, competitive conditions, the success of new product offerings, consumer preferences, the effects of animal and food-related health issues, the effects of epidemics or pandemics, including the Coronavirus Disease 2019, negative impacts related to the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, export restrictions and other counteractions thereto, changes in energy costs, environmental matters, the success of our restructuring activities, the success of our merger, acquisition and equity investment strategies, the success of our financial growth, profitability, cash generation and manufacturing strategies and our cost reduction and productivity efforts, changes in our credit ratings, the tax benefit associated with the Settlement agreement (as defined in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K), regulatory actions and legal matters, and the other information referenced in the "Risk Factors" section appearing in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and as revised and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Sealed Air Corporation published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 22:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 702 M - -
Net income 2022 547 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 7 781 M 7 781 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 61,7%
Managers and Directors
Edward L. Doheny President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Stephens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Henry R. Keizer Chairman
Emile Z. Chammas Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerry R. Whitaker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEALED AIR CORPORATION8.00%7 781
BALL CORPORATION15.41%18 528
AMCOR PLC0.76%17 520
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION5.24%15 538
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.8.56%10 591
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.5.79%8 103