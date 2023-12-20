UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 6-K
Report of Foreign Private Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report: December 20, 2023
Commission File Number: 001-41709
SEALSQ CORP
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
N/A
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
|British Virgin Islands
Avenue Louis-Casaï 58
1216 Cointrin, Switzerland
|Not Applicable
|(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)
|(Address of principal executive office)
|(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:
☒ Form 20-F ☐ Form 40-F
Exhibit
No.
|Description of Exhibits
1.1
Written resolutions of the shareholders of SEALSQ Corp dated as of December 8, 2023.
1.2
Amendment to the Memorandum and Articles of Association of SEALSQ Corp. adopted by written resolution on December 8, 2023.
2
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: December 20, 2023
SEALSQ CORP
|By:
|/s/ Carlos Moreira
|Name: Carlos Moreira
|Title: Chief Executive Officer
|By:
|/s/ Peter Ward
|Name: Peter Ward
|Title: Chief Financial Officer
