WISeKey International Holding Ltd. announced that its Semiconductors & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. comprehensive post-quantum chips are designed to improve AI performance in semiconductors, bringing unprecedented capabilities to the technology world. SEALSQ's wide range of solutions include secure elements, root of trust, cryptographic keys, and hardware security modules, underscore SEALSQ's commitment to spearheading technological advancements whilefortifying semiconductors against potential vulnerabilities.

Key features of the SEALSQ Post-Quantum chips include: Quantum Speedup: Leveraging quantum superposition, these chips promise enormous data processing capabilities. Innovations like Grover's and Shor's algorithms can potentially shorten AI training times and enable faster inferencing. Quantum Annealing & Optimization: The chips harness quantum annealing, allowing AI systems to find optimized solutions more rapidly than traditional methods, especially vital in machine learning contexts.

Quantum Machine Learning: Groundbreaking research in quantum machine learning is at the heart of SEALSQ's chip, promising improvements in AI performance, speed, and accuracy. Post-Quantum Cryptography: With rising security concerns around quantum computing, SEALSQ chips prioritize post-quantum cryptographic methods, ensuring resistance to quantum computing attacks. Quantum Networking & Communication: The integrated quantum communication methods, including quantum key distribution, provide ultra-secure channels, crucial for safeguarding sensitive AI data.

Quantum-enhanced Sensors: The SEALSQ chips feature advanced quantum-based sensors, offering the semiconductor industry heightened precision in testing and quality control.