Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Seamless Distribution Systems AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDS   SE0009994445

SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)

(SDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:24 2022-07-20 am EDT
27.00 SEK   -17.43%
02:44aSEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION : Interim report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2022
PU
07/04SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION : SDS receives an order worth SEK 8.0 million from an existing customer in Dubai
PU
07/04Seamless Distribution Systems AB Receives an Order Worth SEK 8.0 Million from an Existing Customer in Dubai
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seamless Distribution : Interim report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2022

07/21/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Interim report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2022

April - June

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 68.9 (69.2) million, a decrease of -0.4%
    compared to the same period last year.
  • EBITDA earnings amounted to SEK 15.4 (11.0) million.
  • EBITDA margin amounted to 22.3% (16.0%).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK -1.8 (-4.8) million.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.17 (-0.51).
  • Total cash flow amounted to SEK -11.9 (31.3) million.

January - June

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 131.9 (130.7) million, an increase of 1.0%
    compared to the same period last year.
  • EBITDA earnings amounted to SEK 24.7 (25.0) million.
  • EBITDA margin amounted to 18.7% (19.1%).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK -9.7 (-1.2) million.
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.95 (-0.13).
  • Total cash flow amounted to SEK -7.5 (32.2) million.

Quarterly comments

Chairmans comments
During the second quarter of the year, both the former chairman Leif Frykman and former CEO Mats
Victorin resigned from their posts. Such management changes sometimes have a negative impact on
the business, but I believe that SDS has continued to be strong despite the uncertainty that such
changes can bring. We have a competent organization that works very closely with our customers and
over 95% of our resources are located outside Sweden.

The work of recruiting a new CEO is in full swing, but these processes take time. Therefore, it is very
comforting and gratifying that SDSs longtime CFO, Martin Schedin, has agreed to temporarily step into
the role of CEO. I and the entire board are working closely together with Martin and the companys
management to accelerate our product and growth strategy with continued improved profitability and
cash flow as an objective.

Martin Roos
Chairman of the board, Seamless Distribution Systems AB

CEOs comments
Interest in our services and our systems has remained strong during the second quarter of the year.
Uncertainty in the market situation has delayed certain investment decisions from our customers
however, we have not noted a slowdown in transactions or business activities. We are therefore
optimistic and believe that investment decisions are only delayed, and we expect the situation to return
to normal during the second half of the year.

Sales during the quarter amounted to SEK 68.9 (69.2) million. Our EBITDA was SEK 15.4 (11.0) million.
The result is lower than our ambitions and a direct consequence of the troubled world situation that led
to some delays at our customers.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize that business activity has been high and that we have
closed several deals during quarter, with both existing and new customers. The quarter ended strongly
with an order worth 8.0 MSEK from an existing customer in Dubai, but we have also done major
business with customers in Nigeria, Zambia, and Djibouti to name a few.

We continue to enter new markets and our expanded product portfolio has continued to attract
a great interest. The technology shift from Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) to Microservices has
made us to a more relevant partner for more operators. We are now entering the future with more
products than before and thus expecting increased opportunities to enter new markets and expand our
relationship with one of our existing customers. We are convinced that our new offer Retail Value
Management (RVM), effectively manages the mobile operators entire distribution value chain and will
generate more business with both existing and new customers.

At the same time, work continues the integration of Riaktr. The product portfolio that came from the
acquisition of Riaktr is now a natural and strategically important part of RVM, but at the same time
continues to create its own business opportunities. An example of this is the deal that Riaktr made with
a new customer in Senegal in mid-May. The deal is made with one of Senegals leading operators and
includes the Smart S&D product, which allows the mobile operator to manage their sales distribution
channels efficiently with using advanced analytics and AI via a very simple and user-friendly interface.

In conclusion, I would like to thank all the employees who continued to deliver despite the challenging
markets and the recent management changes. I believe our philosophy of strong customer focus and a
hard-working culture will continue to make us a very strong organization. I thus have great confidence
in the future, both in the short and long term.

I wish you all a wonderful summer!

Martin Schedin
Acting CEO, Seamless Distribution Systems AB

For more information contact:
Martin Schedin
Chief Financial Officer
+46 70 438 14 42
martin.schedin@seamless.se

This information is the information that Seamless Distribution Systems AB (publ) is required to disclose
under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the
agency of the above contact person on July 21st, 2022, at. 08.30 CEST.

About Seamless Distribution Systems AB (SDS)
SDS is a Swedish international software company that specializes in mobile payment services for mobile
operators, distributors, retailers, and consumers. SDS ensures that Telecom operators can sell their telephone
subscriptions, where SDS products and services handle up to 90% of the Telecom operators' sales. Today,
SDS have implemented solutions in fintech, advanced analysis and retail value management, and where these
solutions have succeeded, they are transformed into so-called SaaS solutions.

Following the acquisition of Riaktr, SDS has approximately 320 employees in Sweden, France, Belgium,
Romania, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, India, and Indonesia.

Following the acquisition of Riaktr, SDS will annually handle more than 15 billion transactions worth over
USD 14 billion. Via over 3 million monthly active resellers of digital products, more than 700 million
consumers are served globally.

SDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier.
The companys Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, phone number 08-528 00 399, email: info@fnca.se

Disclaimer

Seamless Distribution Systems AB published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
02:44aSEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION : Interim report for the period January 1 - June 30, 2022
PU
07/04SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION : SDS receives an order worth SEK 8.0 million from an existing custo..
PU
07/04Seamless Distribution Systems AB Receives an Order Worth SEK 8.0 Million from an Existi..
CI
06/07SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION : SDS Group receives an upgrade order for the Smart Sales & Distribu..
PU
06/03SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION : SDS Group receives an upgrade order for its Smart Sales & Distribu..
PU
04/26Seamless Distribution Systems - Preparing to seamlessly tap into major growth opportuni..
AQ
04/25Seamless Distribution Systems AB Receives an Order Worth SEK 3.6 Million from an Existi..
CI
04/21Seamless Distribution Systems AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
03/28SDS Group Receives an Order Worth SEK 2.7 Million from One of the World's Largest Telec..
CI
02/18Seamless Distribution Systems - Bringing in new blood
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 306 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net income 2022 2,00 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net Debt 2022 181 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 129x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 282 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Seamless Distribution Systems AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 27,00 SEK
Average target price 58,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tommy Eriksson Chief Executive Officer
Martin Schedin Chief Financial Officer
Leif Frykman Chairman
Mohua Saha Software Engineer
Sandipan Mukherjee Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)-34.99%28
ORACLE CORPORATION-17.17%192 514
SAP SE-28.04%107 728
SERVICENOW INC.-32.84%87 388
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-16.65%32 144
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.98%18 079