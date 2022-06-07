Seamless Distribution : SDS Group receives an upgrade order for the Smart Sales & Distribution product from an operator in Nigeria

Press Release June 7, 2022

SDS Group receives an upgrade order for the Smart Sales & Distribution product from an operator in Nigeria

Seamless Distribution Systems AB (SDS), has through its subsidiary Riaktr, received an order worth SEK 3.7 million for additional advanced features on its Smart S&D product from an existing customer in Nigeria.

"It is very satisfying to see that an existing customer of Riaktr sees great value in our products and services. We believe this provides great testimonial to Riaktr's ability to provide superior value add in sales and distribution processes to both its current clients and new ones," says Martin Schedin, CEO of SDS.

The improvement for the existing client is to strengthen the Smart S&D product leadership, allowing the mobile operator to manage its sales distribution channels efficiently with the help of advanced analytics and AI through a very simple and user-friendly interface.

The product enables the operators' sales and distribution teams to take the best actions at the right place and time every day, based on real-time insights, generating increased sales force productivity and revenues.

The order consists of an advanced improvement of SEK 3.7 million which will be taken as revenue in the second quarter.

For more information contact:

Martin Schedin

Chief Financial Officer +46 70 438 14 42 martin.schedin@seamless.se

ABOUT SDS

SDS is a Swedish international software company that that specializes in mobile payment services for mobile operators, distributors, retailers, and consumers. SDS ensures that Telecom operators can sell their telephone subscriptions, where SDS products and services handle up to 90% of the Telecom operator's sales. Today, SDS have also implemented solutions in advanced analytics and Retail Value Management and fintech, where these products have succeeded, they are transformed into so-called SaaS solutions.

