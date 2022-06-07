Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Seamless Distribution Systems AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDS   SE0009994445

SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)

(SDS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  06/03 10:54:21 am EDT
34.40 SEK   +2.08%
Seamless Distribution : SDS Group receives an upgrade order for the Smart Sales & Distribution product from an operator in Nigeria

06/07/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Press Release

June 7, 2022

SDS Group receives an upgrade order for the Smart Sales & Distribution product from an operator in Nigeria

Seamless Distribution Systems AB (SDS), has through its subsidiary Riaktr, received an order worth SEK 3.7 million for additional advanced features on its Smart S&D product from an existing customer in Nigeria.

  • "It is very satisfying to see that an existing customer of Riaktr sees great value in our products and services. We believe this provides great testimonial to Riaktr's ability to provide superior value add in sales and distribution processes to both its current clients and new ones," says Martin Schedin, CEO of SDS.

The improvement for the existing client is to strengthen the Smart S&D product leadership, allowing the mobile operator to manage its sales distribution channels efficiently with the help of advanced analytics and AI through a very simple and user-friendly interface.

The product enables the operators' sales and distribution teams to take the best actions at the right place and time every day, based on real-time insights, generating increased sales force productivity and revenues.

The order consists of an advanced improvement of SEK 3.7 million which will be taken as revenue in the second quarter.

For more information contact:

Martin Schedin

Chief Financial Officer +46 70 438 14 42 martin.schedin@seamless.se

ABOUT SDS

SDS is a Swedish international software company that that specializes in mobile payment services for mobile operators, distributors, retailers, and consumers. SDS ensures that Telecom operators can sell their telephone subscriptions, where SDS products and services handle up to 90% of the Telecom operator's sales. Today, SDS have also implemented solutions in advanced analytics and Retail Value Management and fintech, where these products have succeeded, they are transformed into so-called SaaS solutions.

Seamless Distribution Systems AB, P.O.Box 353, 101 27 Stockholm | www.seamless.se | Org. no: 556979-4562

SDS has approximately 320 employees in Sweden, France, Belgium, Romania, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, India and Indonesia.

SDS systems handles more than 15 billion transactions worth over USD 14 billion annually. Via over 3 million monthly active resellers of digital products, more than 1100 million consumers are indirectly served globally.

SDS share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, phone 08-528 00 399. info@fnca.se

Seamless Distribution Systems AB, P.O.Box 353, 101 27 Stockholm | www.seamless.se | Org. no: 556979-4562

Disclaimer

Seamless Distribution Systems AB published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 306 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net income 2022 2,00 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net Debt 2022 181 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 164x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 360 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Seamless Distribution Systems AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 34,40 SEK
Average target price 58,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tommy Eriksson Chief Executive Officer
Martin Schedin Chief Financial Officer
Leif Frykman Chairman
Mohua Saha Software Engineer
Sandipan Mukherjee Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAMLESS DISTRIBUTION SYSTEMS AB (PUBL)-31.61%37
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.33%191 547
SAP SE-24.16%117 442
SERVICENOW INC.-24.12%98 722
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.61%32 173
SENSETIME GROUP INC.8.36%24 900