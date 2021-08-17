Log in
    SGAM   US8122271062

SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP.

(SGAM)
Redbox : Further Expands Its Free Streaming Content with the Addition of Over 100 Hours of Stand Up Specials and Television Shows from Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud

08/17/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
Some of the biggest names in comedy will be streaming for free on the LOL! Network on Redbox, including Kevin Hart, Cedric the Entertainer, among others

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, and Laugh Out Loud (LOL), the global multi-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, today announced a content deal to bring more than 100 hours of stand-up specials and television shows to Redbox’s free ad-supported video on demand streaming service (AVOD). These titles will be available through the Redbox streaming app via the LOL! Network, which is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, and Android.

An exciting lineup of popular comedy series, stand-up specials, and television shows from LOL join Redbox On Demand's growing library of free content, including All-Star Comedy Jam: I'm Still Laughing, All-Star Comedy Jam: Orlando, Gary Own: True Story, Kevin Hart: What Now? All Access, DeRay Davis: Power Play, Shaq and Cedric the Entertainer Present All-Star Comedy Jam, and more. These titles join thousands of additional free movies and television series. Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network – a free streaming channel – is also available to watch 24 hours a day via the Redbox app.

“Laugh Out Loud has an amazing collection of comedy specials and movies that will entertain our viewers for hours and hours on end,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “Kevin has created a media powerhouse and we’re excited to add Laugh Out Loud’s amazing and hilarious content to Redbox On Demand.”

“Our goal at Laugh Out Loud has always been to be where the audience is. We are comedy in color wherever, and whenever, our audience wants or needs a laugh,” said Laugh Out Loud CEO, Jeff Clanagan. “Redbox has been a dominant force in home entertainment for years, and we’re excited to partner with Redbox to bring our catalog of original series, stand up specials, and movies to millions of households throughout the country.”

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About Laugh Out Loud

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company dedicated to keeping the world laughing together. Founded by comedian, actor, and producer Kevin Hart, LOL delivers the best in comedic content and experiences across its multiple divisions—LOL Audio, LOL Network, LOL Studios, and LOLX. From stand-up legends to the next generation of comedic talent, LOL curates comedy’s boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, radio shows and podcasts, live broadcasts, experiential activations, and more. LOL content is distributed to a diverse, global audience of more than 100 million fans across the LOL OTT Network of FAST Channel partners including Pluto, Peacock, Tubi, Roku, Xumo, Redbox, and more. LOL Audio has access to an additional 100 million listeners via our partnerships with SiriusXM, Stitcher, and Pandora. Known for content such as Cold As Balls, What the Fit, Die Hart, and more, the company has amassed more than 1 billion video views across its digital platforms, and has worked with brand partners such as AT&T, Headspace, Lyft, Old Spice, P&G, Viacom, and more. Find us online at www.laughoutloud.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, YouTube, and Snapchat via @lolnetwork.


© Business Wire 2021
