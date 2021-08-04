Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGAM   US8122271062

SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP.

(SGAM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Redbox : Launches Free On Demand and Free Live TV on Samsung Smart TVs

08/04/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
Redbox App on Samsung Smart TVs Adds Thousands of Hours of Free-to-Watch Movies and Television Series

Redbox, America's destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment, has added even more ways for its 40 million customers to enjoy entertainment with the addition of Free Live TV and Free On Demand to its Redbox App on Samsung Smart TVs. Through the Redbox app, audiences can browse new release movies for purchase or rent and now enjoy thousands of hours of entertainment available to watch for free. Redbox Free Live TV and Free On Demand are available on all 2016-2021 Samsung TV models.

"Customers turn to Redbox for great entertainment, and we're laser-focused on delivering the widest choice in entertainment on the platforms and devices they watch," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. "Samsung has been a tremendous partner of Redbox since we launched our digital services, and we're thrilled we can bring our growing catalog of free content to Samsung Smart TV owners."

In 2020, Redbox expanded its digital service to include free, ad-supported content through its Free Live TV and Free On Demand services to satisfy the demand for free content expected to grow to $26 Billion by 2023 (SNL KAGAN 2020). Redbox Free Live TV has over 100 linear channels featuring a wide range of content offering movies, television, news, sports, and lifestyle programming. Some of the most popular Free Live TV channels include Crackle, Popcornflix, Tastemade, Unsolved Mysteries, Cheddar News, Divorce Court, and Pac-12 Network.

Redbox Free On Demand, features thousands of hours of movies and television from leading studios and content creators, including Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Shout! Factory, Legendary Television, Magnolia Pictures, and Relativity Media are available to watch anytime.

Over the past two years, Redbox has transformed into a multi-product entertainment provider with physical and digital options for consumers. Redbox now serves multiple windows and business models, including film distribution, transactional video on demand (TVOD), premium video on demand (PVOD), ad-supported linear and on demand (AVOD).

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content, and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 2,10 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
