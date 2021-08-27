Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Seaport Global Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    SGAM   US8122271062

SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP.

(SGAM)
Redbox : Names Streaming Industry Veteran Christina Chu as Vice President of Technology

08/27/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Bringing over 20 years of engineering expertise, Chu will lead a team building next-generation technologies for the company's growing streaming platform and kiosk business

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced the company has named Christina Chu as Vice President of Technology. She will lead a team developing next-generation technologies and product improvements for the company's growing streaming platform and its established kiosk business.

Chu comes from Fullscreen Media, where she led efforts to mature and expedite the launch of the company's first SVOD product. Also, she developed feature enhancements to the SVOD platform and led engineering strategy and execution for the company's B2C and B2B lines of business. Prior to Fullscreen, Chu spent more than a decade at NBCUniversal, where she transformed a legacy broadcast and supply chain into a digital‐based platform. As Vice President of Media Technology Services, she drove the creation of a Media Asset Management System comprised of metadata and workflows for 1M+ assets and led the development of a robust portfolio of software applications.

"Christina brings expansive end-to-end engineering expertise and domain knowledge in media and streaming platforms which will have an immediate impact," said Stephen Lavin, Chief Technology Officer, Redbox. "I know she will create and execute product and technology enhancements with the Redbox team that will make the viewing experience on our apps even more enjoyable."

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP.
01:01pREDBOX : Names Streaming Industry Veteran Christina Chu as Vice President of Tec..
BU
08/25REDBOX : 's Rapidly Growing Free Streaming Service Adds Hundreds of Hours of Con..
BU
08/17REDBOX : Further Expands Its Free Streaming Content with the Addition of Over 10..
BU
08/16SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
08/16Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
08/11SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION : Redbox Unveils Free Streaming Channel RetroCrush
MT
08/11REDBOX : Continues Rapid Expansion of Its Free Streaming Service via Content Dea..
BU
08/04REDBOX : Launches Free On Demand and Free Live TV on Samsung Smart TVs
BU
07/29REDBOX : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
BU
07/28REDBOX : Entertainment Partners With Charles Murray and Marc Danon's Command Fil..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 2,10 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,95 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen C. Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Edward Ring Chief Financial Officer
Shelley Fredrick Greenhaus Independent Director
Jeremy Dudley Hedberg Independent Director
Charles A. Yamarone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAPORT GLOBAL ACQUISITION CORP.-0.20%180
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)37.24%72 140
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.53%28 320
HAL TRUST31.96%15 490
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)14.37%15 410
LIFCO AB (PUBL)60.90%13 213