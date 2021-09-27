Redbox : Signs Promotional Agreement with Roku to Further Attract Multi-Platform Users

Starting now through mid-2022, a $5 Redbox streaming credit will be offered on Roku players sold exclusively at Walmart

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a promotional agreement with Roku® to further attract multi-platform users to the Redbox streaming app. Starting now through mid-2022, consumers will receive a $5 streaming code on Roku players sold exclusively at Walmart. Consumers can then redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app via their Roku player and the credit is immediately available to use towards movie rentals.

Through this promotion, consumers will also be able to discover Redbox’s growing free streaming platforms, which include over 100 Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels and thousands of free movies through the Redbox Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) service. This month viewers can stream for free Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, Enders Game starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield, the classic Notre Dame Football movie Rudy, hit drama Big Fish starring Ewan McGregor, and 90s teen romantic comedy Can’t Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“Roku has been a great partner on this unique promotion which gives us the ability to attract a large new audience to our streaming app,” said Galen Smith, CEO, Redbox. “We’ve been rapidly expanding our free streaming services, and I know consumers will find a lot of great content to enjoy.”

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition, and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

