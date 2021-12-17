December 17, 2021

Searchlight Resources Closes Second Tranche

of Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia, December 17th, 2021 - Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSXV:SCLT, US:CNYCF, FSE 2CC2) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of a private placement of flow-through and non-flow-through units (the "Private Placement") as previously announced by press release on November 24th, 2021.

Second tranche of private placement totaled $495,600,

Totaling $215,000 of flow through units and $280,600 non flow through units

First Tranche of private placement closed December 2 nd , 2021, totaled $878,337,

, 2021, totaled $878,337, Totaling $718,337 of flow through units and $160,000 non flow through units



In the second tranche the Company issued 3,507,500 units at a price of $0.08 per unit (the "Unit") for aggregate proceeds of $280,600. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for a period of 2 years from the date of issue.

The Company also issued 2,150,000 flow-through ("FT") units at a price of $0.10 per unit (the "FT Unit") for aggregate proceeds of $215,000. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (the "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 2 years from the date of issue. FT shares will entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company expects to incur cash commissions and finders' fees of $34,594 and 401,800 broker warrants exercisable on the same terms and conditions as the warrants issued to investors, which will expire 2 years from the date of closing. All the securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

