Searchlight Resources : Corporate Presentation - September 2021
09/22/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION SEPTEMBER 2021
FOCUS ON HIGH GRADE GOLD AND BATTERY METALS IN SASKATCHEWAN
SCLT:TSXV
US:CNYCF
SEARCHLIGHTRESOURCES.COM
Forward Looking Statements
All statements in this document regarding exploration projects for Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight", or "SCLT"), other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Searchlight within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, the current or future price of commodities, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, the timing and results of future resource estimates, or other study, proposed exploration and development of our exploration properties and the estimation of mineral resources. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Searchlight to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Stephen Wallace, PGeo., is the designated qualified person for Searchlight within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this document for the Searchlight exploration projects.
2
SCLT TSXV
SEARCHLIGHTRE SO UR CES . C O M
SEARCHLIGHT CORPORATE INFORMATION
3
SCLT TSXV
SEARCHLIGHTRE SO UR CES . C O M
Corporate Information
Capital Structure
Shares Outstanding
102,283,057
Options Outstanding
8,875,000
Warrants Outstanding
31,668,000
Shares Fully Diluted
142,826,057
Management Ownership
9%
Stephen Wallace P.Geo. President, CEO and Director
Mr. Wallace has 35 years experience in the Mineral Exploration and Development industry from field geologist to President, CEO and Corporate Director, employed with Junior through Major companies and government agencies. Mr. Wallace has been the director and executive of multiple public companies including the founding President and CEO of Castle Resources. He was VP Exploration of Trade Winds Ventures, advancing the Block A gold deposit to over 4 million ounces, which was subsequently bought by Detour Gold for $84 million and will become Detour Gold's planned West Detour open pit mine in 2023.
Brian Crawford, CPA, CA CFO
Mr. Crawford has over 30 years experience as a senior financial executive of private and public corporations. A former partner in a national firm of chartered professional accountants, Mr. Crawford is currently the CFO, Corporate Secretary and a Director of several Reporting Issuers.
4
SCLT TSXV
SEARCHLIGHTRE SO UR CES . C O M
Company Directors
Alf Stewart, B.SC. Geology, MBA Chairman, Director, VP Corporate Development
Alf Stewart, has a career spanning over 40 years in the resource and investment industries. Mr. Stewart's career includes time spent as a geologist, stock exchange regulator, investment banker, analyst and investment advisor.
Mr. Stewart has worked for such firms as Bank of Montreal, Esso Minerals, Erickson Gold Mining, Canaccord Capital, Haywood Securities, Golden Capital, and Raymond James. He has been involved in financing mining companies for over twenty-five years, including discoveries in the base and precious metals sectors.
Peter A. Ball Independent Director
Mr. Ball brings close to 30 years of experience as a mining professional at all levels of leadership. Throughout Mr. Ball's career, he has held various senior management roles with international precious metals mining companies in corporate finance, securities trading, mine engineering, business development, corporate communications, public relations and marketing functions worldwide.
Mr. Ball began his career in the late 1980s working as a mining engineer, a technical representative, and in various management and senior executive roles for numerous companies including Redstar Gold, Columbus Gold, Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Echo Bay Mines Ltd., RBC Dominion Securities, Eldorado Gold Corp., Adriana Resources Inc., and Argentex Mining Corp.
Mr. Ball is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Georgian Business College, UBC's Canadian Securities Course, and is a member of CIMM.
5
SCLT TSXV
SEARCHLIGHTRE SO UR CES . C O M
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Searchlight Resources Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 17:21:07 UTC.