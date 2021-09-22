Searchlight Resources : Corporate Presentation - September 2021

Company Directors

Alf Stewart, B.SC. Geology, MBA Chairman, Director, VP Corporate Development

Alf Stewart, has a career spanning over 40 years in the resource and investment industries. Mr. Stewart's career includes time spent as a geologist, stock exchange regulator, investment banker, analyst and investment advisor.

Mr. Stewart has worked for such firms as Bank of Montreal, Esso Minerals, Erickson Gold Mining, Canaccord Capital, Haywood Securities, Golden Capital, and Raymond James. He has been involved in financing mining companies for over twenty-five years, including discoveries in the base and precious metals sectors.

Peter A. Ball Independent Director

Mr. Ball brings close to 30 years of experience as a mining professional at all levels of leadership. Throughout Mr. Ball's career, he has held various senior management roles with international precious metals mining companies in corporate finance, securities trading, mine engineering, business development, corporate communications, public relations and marketing functions worldwide.

Mr. Ball began his career in the late 1980s working as a mining engineer, a technical representative, and in various management and senior executive roles for numerous companies including Redstar Gold, Columbus Gold, Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Echo Bay Mines Ltd., RBC Dominion Securities, Eldorado Gold Corp., Adriana Resources Inc., and Argentex Mining Corp.

Mr. Ball is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Georgian Business College, UBC's Canadian Securities Course, and is a member of CIMM.