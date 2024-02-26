Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2024) - Visit Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTCQB: SCLTF) at Booth #2338 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The Critical Element Supply Chain begins with Exploration.

Visit Booth 2338 and meet the Searchlight Resources team and learn the details of the Duddridge Uranium deposit, and the Kulyk Lake high-grade rare earths prospect in Saskatchewan. Searchlight Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused in Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute.

Exploration focus is on uranium, rare earths, battery minerals and gold throughout the province of Saskatchewan.

About PDAC

The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

