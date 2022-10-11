Advanced search
    SPNE   US81255T1088

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(SPNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
5.570 USD   +1.09%
08:13aOrthofix Medical, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation to Combine in All-Stock Merger of Equals
MT
08:07aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
06:32aSeaspine Holdings Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPNE STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

10/11/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) to Orthofix Medical Inc. for 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine common stock is fair to SeaSpine shareholders. Following the close of the transaction, SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages SeaSpine shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether SeaSpine and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for SeaSpine shareholders; (2) determine whether Orthofix is underpaying for SeaSpine; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for SeaSpine shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of SeaSpine shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 235 M - -
Net income 2022 -53,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 207 M 207 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 89,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,57 $
Average target price 18,28 $
Spread / Average Target 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith C. Valentine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Bostjancic Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kirtley C. Stephenson Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Vizesi Chief Scientific Officer
Stuart M. Essig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION-59.10%207
STRYKER CORPORATION-22.22%78 691
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-11.64%14 323
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-21.53%9 738
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-26.85%4 845
AXONICS, INC.21.91%3 354