Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNE   US81255T1088

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(SPNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SeaSpine Announces Change of Annual Meeting to Virtual Meeting

05/07/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that, in response to the continued public health concerns regarding in-person gatherings as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to continue to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, directors, and employees, the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders to be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, has been changed to a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

This change does not change the record date for the annual meeting, April 5, 2021, or impact the ability of the Company’s stockholders to vote in advance of the annual meeting by one of the methods described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the annual meeting, including the Company’s proxy statement dated April 21, 2021 (the “proxy materials”).

In order to attend the annual meeting, stockholders must register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/SPNE. Upon completing registration, stockholders will receive further instructions via email, including a unique link that will allow them access to the annual meeting and to vote and submit questions during the annual meeting.

A notice regarding the change to a virtual meeting format is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release. Additional information regarding the annual meeting, stockholder participation and voting is provided in that notice.

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in both orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants product development allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04:05pSeaSpine Announces Change of Annual Meeting to Virtual Meeting
GL
05/05DLA PIPER  : advises SeaSpine Holdings Corporation in its US$101 million public ..
PR
05/04SEASPINE  : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts SeaSpine Holdings PT to $30 From $28, Main..
MT
05/03SEASPINE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03SEASPINE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
05/03SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
05/03SEASPINE  : Earnings Flash (SPNE) SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue..
MT
05/03SeaSpine Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
GL
04/21SEASPINE  : to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 3, 2021
AQ
04/20SEASPINE  : Launches WaveForm TO Interbody System for Spinal Disorders
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 198 M - -
Net income 2021 -37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 729 M 729 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 421
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,03 $
Last Close Price 21,99 $
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith C. Valentine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Bostjancic Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kirtley C. Stephenson Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Shen VP-Information Technology & Customer Experience
Frank Vizesi Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION26.02%729
STRYKER CORPORATION3.71%95 743
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC3.77%19 092
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.1.87%5 214
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-12.65%3 909
GLAUKOS CORPORATION9.79%3 815