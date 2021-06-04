Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNE   US81255T1088

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(SPNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SeaSpine Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

06/04/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that it has issued inducement awards to Beau Standish and 44 non-executive employees in connection with the closing of its acquisition of 7D Surgical.

The awards were made on June 2, 2021 under SeaSpine’s 2020 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of SeaSpine. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 544,150 shares of SeaSpine common stock. The exercise price of the options was $19.99, which was the per-share closing price of SeaSpine’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 2, 2021, the date the options were granted, and the options have an 8-year term. The options vest and become exercisable as to 25% of such shares on January 1, 2023 and as to the remaining 75% of such shares in 12 substantially equal installments on each 3-month anniversary thereafter. The awards were approved by the independent compensation committee of SeaSpine’s board of directors and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with SeaSpine in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions, as well as a market leading surgical navigation system, to meet the varying combinations of products and enabling technologies that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in orthobiologic sciences, as well as spinal implants and software product development, allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04:10pSEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments ..
AQ
04:05pSeaSpine Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
GL
05/21SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion..
AQ
05/21SEASPINE  : Closes Acquisition of 7D Surgical
MT
05/20SEASPINE  : Announces Closing of 7D Surgical Acquisition
AQ
05/10SEASPINE  : to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Musculoskeletal Conf..
AQ
05/07SeaSpine Announces Change of Annual Meeting to Virtual Meeting
GL
05/05DLA PIPER  : advises SeaSpine Holdings Corporation in its US$101 million public ..
PR
05/04SEASPINE  : Canaccord Genuity Adjusts SeaSpine Holdings PT to $30 From $28, Main..
MT
05/03SEASPINE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 196 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 673 M 673 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 421
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,03 $
Last Close Price 20,28 $
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith C. Valentine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Bostjancic Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kirtley C. Stephenson Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Shen VP-Information Technology & Customer Experience
Frank Vizesi Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION16.22%673
STRYKER CORPORATION1.90%94 074
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-0.70%18 571
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-11.83%4 513
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.50.92%4 271
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-8.98%4 153