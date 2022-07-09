Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPNE   US81255T1088

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(SPNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-08 pm EDT
6.000 USD    0.00%
12:04pSEASPINE : Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
PU
07/06Dynatronics Appoints New Chief Information Officer; Chief Executive Krier Adds Chief Financial Officer Role
MT
06/30BTIG Research Adjusts SeaSpine Holdings Price Target to $19 From $23, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SeaSpine : Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

07/09/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARLSBAD, CA (July 8, 2022) - SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced it has issued inducement awards to 10 non-executive employees.

The awards were made on July 1, 2022 under SeaSpine's 2020 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of SeaSpine. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 46,150 shares of SeaSpine common stock and restricted stock unit awards with respect to an aggregate of 28,650 shares of SeaSpine common stock. The exercise price of the options was $5.79, which was the per-share closing price of SeaSpine's common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 1, 2022, the date the options were granted, and the options have a 10-year term. The options vest with respect to 25% of the shares subject to the option on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to the remaining 75% of the shares subject to the option in 12 substantially equal installments on each 3-month anniversary of the grant date thereafter. The restricted stock units vest in three substantially equal installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date. The awards were approved by the independent compensation committee of SeaSpine's board of directors and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with SeaSpine in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine's complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients' evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

###

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5402

ir@seaspine.com

Disclaimer

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:04pSEASPINE : Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
PU
07/06Dynatronics Appoints New Chief Information Officer; Chief Executive Krier Adds Chief Fi..
MT
06/30BTIG Research Adjusts SeaSpine Holdings Price Target to $19 From $23, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
06/24SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION(NASDAQ : SPNE) dropped from Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION(NASDAQ : SPNE) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION(NASDAQ : SPNE) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION(NASDAQ : SPNE) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION(NASDAQ : SPNE) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth In..
CI
06/24SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION(NASDAQ : SPNE) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/21SeaSpine® Announces Full Commercial Launch of WaveForm® C 3D-printed Interbody System
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 233 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,00 $
Average target price 20,66 $
Spread / Average Target 244%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith C. Valentine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Bostjancic Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Kirtley C. Stephenson Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Vizesi Chief Scientific Officer
Stuart M. Essig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION-55.95%221
STRYKER CORPORATION-24.88%75 964
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-12.21%11 906
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-11.61%5 611
AXONICS, INC.12.68%2 970
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC.-24.73%2 352