SeaSpine Shares Higher, 7D Surgical Percutaneous Spine Module Gets FDA 501(k) Clearance

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp. are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours market, following news its 7D Percutaneous Spine Module received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said the clearance for its 7D Percutaneous Spine Module for minimally invasive surgery "represents a new application and increased functionality for its 7D Flash Navigation System."

At 4:57 p.m. EDT, shares were trading 26% higher at $23.80. Volume at the time topped 17,000 shares.

The stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 4.41% loss, closing at $18.84.

SeaSpine's stock hit a 52-week high of $22.97 on April 9.

SeaSpine said it is preparing a limited release of the Percutaneous Spine Module in the third quarter.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1723ET