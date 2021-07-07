Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  SeaSpine Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SPNE   US81255T1088

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(SPNE)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

SeaSpine Shares Higher, 7D Surgical Percutaneous Spine Module Gets FDA 501(k) Clearance

07/07/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp. are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours market, following news its 7D Percutaneous Spine Module received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said the clearance for its 7D Percutaneous Spine Module for minimally invasive surgery "represents a new application and increased functionality for its 7D Flash Navigation System."

At 4:57 p.m. EDT, shares were trading 26% higher at $23.80. Volume at the time topped 17,000 shares.

The stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 4.41% loss, closing at $18.84.

SeaSpine's stock hit a 52-week high of $22.97 on April 9.

SeaSpine said it is preparing a limited release of the Percutaneous Spine Module in the third quarter.

-Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1723ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 196 M - -
Net income 2021 -36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 654 M 654 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,33x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 421
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 19,71 $
Average target price 28,03 $
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith C. Valentine President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Bostjancic Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Kirtley C. Stephenson Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Shen VP-Information Technology & Customer Experience
Frank Vizesi Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.95%694
STRYKER CORPORATION8.09%99 085
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC5.26%19 135
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-0.86%5 394
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.67.03%4 793
GLAUKOS CORPORATION9.66%3 989