Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):July 31, 2023

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On July 31, 2023, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (the "Company") was informed by Armanino LLP ("Armanino"), the Company's current independent registered public accounting firm, that Armanino would resign as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm effective as of the earlier of (i) the date the Company engages a new independent registered public accounting firm or (ii) the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2023. Armanino advised the Company that its decision to resign was due to Armanino's transition away from providing financial statement audit services to public companies. In light of Armanino's determination, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors has initiated a process to select a new accounting firm to serve as the Company's independent registered public accountant commencing with the audit of the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Armanino's audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, and were not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles, except the audit report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 contained a "going concern" explanatory paragraph.

During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and during the subsequent interim period through July 31, 2023, there were no (a) disagreements with Armanino on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to Armanino's satisfaction, would have caused Armanino to make reference to the subject matter thereof in connection with its reports for such periods; or (b) reportable events, as described under Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

In accordance with Item 304(a)(3) of Regulation S-K, the Company provided Armanino with a copy of the disclosures it is making in this Current Report on Form 8-K and requested from Armanino a letter addressed to the Securities and Exchange Commission indicating whether it agrees with such disclosures. A copy of Armanino's letter dated August 2, 2023 is attached as Exhibit 16.1 hereto.

