  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICU   US81256L1044

SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORPORATION

(ICU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  11:39 2023-01-09 am EST
4.510 USD   +7.35%
SeaStar Medical Shares Rise 6% After Renal Medical Device App Submitted to FDA

01/09/2023 | 11:29am EST
By Chris Wack


SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. shares were up 6%, to $4.45, on Monday after the company said it submitted an investigational device exemption application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its anti-inflammatory device to treat kidney injury.

The Denver medical-technology company said the investigational device exemption application requests FDA approval to initiate a study to evaluate the effectiveness of its selective cytopheretic device in reducing hyperinflammation in adults with acute kidney injury requiring continuous kidney replacement therapy.

The company said the randomized, controlled study is expected to enroll 200 subjects and begin in the first quarter of 2023, with interim results expected in the fourth quarter of 2023 and topline results and submission for pre-market approval in the third quarter of 2024.

The company said its selective cytopheretic device is a patented cell-directed extracorporeal therapy that selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop the cytokine storm that causes organ failure and possible death in critically ill patients with kidney damage.

SeaStar Medical's selective cytopheretic device received breakthrough device designation from the FDA in May 2022.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1129ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,60 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,4 M 53,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Schlorff Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caryl Baron Chief Financial Officer
Rick J. Barnett Chairman
Kevin Chung Chief Medical Officer
Thomas R. Mullen Vice President-Operations & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEASTAR MEDICAL HOLDING CORPORATION2.47%53
NOVOCURE LIMITED48.66%11 444
PENUMBRA, INC.3.59%8 752
MASIMO CORPORATION4.33%8 113
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.1.26%7 525
GETINGE AB1.94%5 682