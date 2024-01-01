Seatrium Limited has been awarded a contract by Shell Offshore Inc. (Shell) to construct and integrate the hull, topsides and living quarters of the Sparta semi-submersible Floating Production Unit (FPU). The contract includes the installation of Shell-furnished equipment and follows the Letter of Intent sealed by both parties on 28 August 2023. The Sparta FPU will be situated in the Garden Banks area of the US Gulf of Mexico, approximately 275 kilometres (171 miles) off the coast of Louisiana.

It will feature a single topside bolstered by a four-column, semi-submersible floating hull and is designed to produce 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The Sparta FPU is conceived as a replicable project between Shell and Seatrium to leverage the Group's topsides single lift integration methodology, following the Vito and Whale newbuilds, and benefitting from operational synergies. With an extensive experience in complex offshore projects, Seatrium is well-positioned and equipped with cutting-edge technology to deliver high-quality engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning (EPIC) services for fixed and floating production platforms and subsea developments.