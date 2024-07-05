Company Registration Number: 196300098Z

Seatrium Secures Favoured Customer Contract from Angelicoussis Group,

Greece's largest Shipping Company

Singapore, 5 July 2024 - Seatrium Limited (Seatrium, or the Group) has successfully secured a Favoured Customer Contract (FCC) with Angelicoussis Group, the largest shipping group in Greece and one of the world's largest privately-owned fleets with 141 ships operating under Maran Gas, Maran Tankers and Maran Dry.

This landmark two-year contract with one-year renewal option includes the refit of 10 to 15 vessels per year comprising LNG carriers, tankers and bulk carriers. The partnership will involve close cooperation in joint planning, information exchange and experience sharing with the Angelicoussis Group, facilitating a seamless and efficient retrofitting process.

The strategic partnership agreement was formalised in Greece by Mr Andreas Spertos, Executive Vice President and Technical Director of Maran Gas on behalf of Angelicoussis Group and Mr Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium. Together, both companies will strive to achieve sustainable targets in Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), cost efficiency and timely deliveries, which are critical performance indicators for high- quality vessel maintenance.

Mr Andreas Spertos, Executive Vice President and Technical Director of Maran Gas, said, "This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for us. Seatrium was selected to be our partner as they have demonstrated a strong track record, and delivered over 70 successful retrofits including, 20 of our LNG carriers and a series of scrubber installations for our tanker fleet since 2012, demonstrating dedication and commitment to resolving challenges as a team. We are confident that this partnership will be the blueprint for a successful long-term fleet retrofitting programme, thereby enhancing our operational efficiency and instilling the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental sustainability in the maintenance of our fleet of LNG carriers, bulk carriers and tankers. We look forward to a fruitful and successful partnership with Seatrium."

Mr Alvin Gan, Executive Vice President, Repairs and Upgrades, Seatrium, said, "We are honoured to be selected as a partner by Angelicoussis Group, the largest shipping group owned by Greek interests and renowned for its status as one of the world's largest privately-owned fleets. This Favoured Customer Contract not only affirms our leadership in the global ship repair market, but also our commitment to embarking on a shared journey of growth, trust and mutual success with our new partner, Angelicoussis Group. With the global focus on maritime decarbonisation, Seatrium is well-positioned to provide our esteemed customers with a broad range of low-carbon,cleaner energy solutions and energy-saving retrofits to support a sustainable future. We look forward to fostering a close collaborative partnership with the Angelicoussis Group."

-End-

1