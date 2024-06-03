Company Registration Number: 196300098Z

Seatrium and M1 Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation with

5G Connectivity in Yard Operations

SINGAPORE, 3 June 2024 - Seatrium Limited (Seatrium, or the Group), and M1 have jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate digital connectivity to aid yard operations, marking a significant milestone in Seatrium's digital transformation journey. The strategic partnership is an integral part of Seatrium's Digital Strategy, which aims to establish a Smart Yard equipped with future-proof ultra-high-speedconnectivity that supports the Group's One Seatrium Delivery Model.

This partnership aims to explore the potential of 5G connectivity in yards for digitalisation and integrated yard operations. By enhancing 5G within Seatrium's yards in Singapore, a range of applications including smart video analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital twin technology augmented with real-time Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities of Seatrium's yards globally, will empower the Group to achieve its operational excellence.

Building on a previous partnership established in 2022, which included 5G connectivity in one of the pilot yards and the deployment of 5G use cases in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Smart Glasses solutions at the pilot yard in Singapore, this collaboration aims to leverage digitalisation and virtual technology to enhance the efficiency of remote operations for Seatrium's tech-enabled workforce.

In addition to 5G exploration, the collaboration may also extend into other M1 enterprise services and industry solutions including IoT applications, surveillance, and cyber security to support Seatrium's operational needs.

Mr Chris Ong, CEO at Seatrium, said, "This partnership with M1 marks another significant milestone in Seatrium's digital transformation journey. By harnessing the advanced capabilities of 5G technology coupled with M1's robust enterprise solutions, we are committed to fostering innovation and enhancing efficiency throughout our operations and business processes. The partnership also underscores our dedication to nurture and unlock the full potential of our workforce, supporting a future-ready enterprise."

Mr Manjot Singh Mann, CEO at M1, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Seatrium on this transformative initiative. Our joint exploration of 5G and other enterprise solutions aligns with our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and bespoke solutions."

