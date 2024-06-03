Company Registration Number: 196300098Z
Seatrium and M1 Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation with
5G Connectivity in Yard Operations
SINGAPORE, 3 June 2024 - Seatrium Limited (Seatrium, or the Group), and M1 have jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate digital connectivity to aid yard operations, marking a significant milestone in Seatrium's digital transformation journey. The strategic partnership is an integral part of Seatrium's Digital Strategy, which aims to establish a Smart Yard equipped with future-proof ultra-high-speedconnectivity that supports the Group's One Seatrium Delivery Model.
This partnership aims to explore the potential of 5G connectivity in yards for digitalisation and integrated yard operations. By enhancing 5G within Seatrium's yards in Singapore, a range of applications including smart video analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital twin technology augmented with real-time Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities of Seatrium's yards globally, will empower the Group to achieve its operational excellence.
Building on a previous partnership established in 2022, which included 5G connectivity in one of the pilot yards and the deployment of 5G use cases in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Smart Glasses solutions at the pilot yard in Singapore, this collaboration aims to leverage digitalisation and virtual technology to enhance the efficiency of remote operations for Seatrium's tech-enabled workforce.
In addition to 5G exploration, the collaboration may also extend into other M1 enterprise services and industry solutions including IoT applications, surveillance, and cyber security to support Seatrium's operational needs.
Mr Chris Ong, CEO at Seatrium, said, "This partnership with M1 marks another significant milestone in Seatrium's digital transformation journey. By harnessing the advanced capabilities of 5G technology coupled with M1's robust enterprise solutions, we are committed to fostering innovation and enhancing efficiency throughout our operations and business processes. The partnership also underscores our dedication to nurture and unlock the full potential of our workforce, supporting a future-ready enterprise."
Mr Manjot Singh Mann, CEO at M1, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with Seatrium on this transformative initiative. Our joint exploration of 5G and other enterprise solutions aligns with our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology and bespoke solutions."
Seatrium and M1 join forces to accelerate digital connectivity for yard operations. Mr Chris Ong, CEO, Seatrium and Mr Manjot Singh Mann, CEO, M1. (Photo: M1)
About M1
M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Ltd., is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.
Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts - becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).
M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit m1.com.sg
About Seatrium Limited
Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types.
The Group's key business segments include Oil & Gas Newbuilds and Conversions, Offshore Renewables, Repairs & Upgrades, and New Energies, with a growing focus on sustainable solutions to advance the global energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.
As a premier global player offering offshore renewables, new energies and cleaner offshore & marine solutions, Seatrium is committed to delivering high standards of safety, quality and performance to its customers which include major energy companies, vessel owners and operators, shipping companies, and cruise and ferry operators.
Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Discover more at www.seatrium.com.
