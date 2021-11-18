Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SeaTwirl AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STW   SE0009242175

SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)

(STW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 11/17 11:29:37 am
92 SEK   +5.75%
02:52aSEATWIRL : Competence Center for Marine Materials
PU
11/09Interview with SeaTwirl's CEO
PU
10/21SEATWIRL : has selected a new partner for soft financing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SeaTwirl : Competence Center for Marine Materials

11/18/2021 | 02:52am EST
We are proud to announce that SeaTwirl has a part in a project named CCMM (Competence Center for Marine Materials), now approved by VINNOVA. The main goal of CCMM is to provide knowledge and in-depth research related to enhanced and new products/materials, materials that will endure the marine environment and meet new requirements for different offshore renewable energy technologies -wind, tidal, wave, solar etc.

We are happy to be a part of this very competent group and collaborate toward advancing materials and ocean science.

Disclaimer

SeaTwirl AB published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 07:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21,3 M 2,41 M 2,41 M
Net income 2021 -11,6 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net cash 2021 19,2 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 240 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 35,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SeaTwirl AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Laurits Chief Executive Officer
Mats Hult Chief Financial Officer
Malcolm Wiberg Chairman
Jonas Boström Chief Technology Officer
Julia Skälegård Head-Research & Development Project Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)-39.47%27
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-34.00%17 052
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.30.32%11 550
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD143.23%5 419
ZHEJIANG WINDEY CO.,LTD.220.18%2 687
CS WIND CORPORATION-29.04%2 319