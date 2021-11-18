SeaTwirl : Competence Center for Marine Materials

We are proud to announce that SeaTwirl has a part in a project named CCMM (Competence Center for Marine Materials), now approved by VINNOVA. The main goal of CCMM is to provide knowledge and in-depth research related to enhanced and new products/materials, materials that will endure the marine environment and meet new requirements for different offshore renewable energy technologies -wind, tidal, wave, solar etc.

We are happy to be a part of this very competent group and collaborate toward advancing materials and ocean science.