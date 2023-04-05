Advanced search
    STW   SE0009242175

SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)

(STW)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  08:35:00 2023-04-05 am EDT
29.00 SEK   -1.69%
08:31aSeatwirl : Interview with CEO Johan Sandberg
PU
03/08SeaTwirl AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/01Seatwirl : Meet our new CEO Johan Sandberg
PU
SeaTwirl : Interview with CEO Johan Sandberg

04/05/2023 | 08:31am EDT
Johan talks about his first time at SeaTwirl, his impressions of the company and his view of the market. The interview was recorded on March 29th.

Watch it on Youtube. And don't forget to subscribe to our channel.

Also, watch the Redeye Energy Seminar. Johan's presentation starts around the 3 hour mark.

Disclaimer

SeaTwirl AB published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 12:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)
08:31aSeatwirl : Interview with CEO Johan Sandberg
PU
03/08SeaTwirl AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
03/01Seatwirl : Meet our new CEO Johan Sandberg
PU
01/26Seatwirl : Concession in Norway gains legal force
PU
01/24Seatwirl : Rights issue oversubscribed
PU
2022Seatwirl : Dr Mike Anderson nominated to join SeaTwirl's board
PU
2022Seatwirl : Bearing order for S2x placed
PU
2022SeaTwirl's New CEO To Take Over In March 2023
MT
2022SeaTwirl AB Announces CEO Changes
CI
2022Seatwirl : Researchers from the University of Edinburgh visit SeaTwirl
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 22,6 M 2,20 M 2,20 M
Net income 2021 -11,7 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net cash 2021 47,8 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 155 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 35,7x
EV / Sales 2021 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 36,2%
Chart SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)
SeaTwirl AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johan Sandberg Chief Executive Officer
Mats Hult Chief Financial Officer
Dan Anders Friberg Chairman
Jonas Boström Chief Technology Officer
Peter Laurits Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)-52.42%15
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-2.33%29 215
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.27%6 193
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.5.59%3 825
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-4.96%3 756
DAJIN HEAVY INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-18.98%3 108
