SeaTwirl : reports on results of tank tests conducted at SSPA

At the end of November, SeaTwirl conducted several tests at SSPA, which is located at the Chalmers University of Technology's Johanneberg campus, in Gothenburg. Tests were conducted on the wind turbine's floater in the SSPA's Maritime Dynamics Laboratory (MDL), which simulates maritime environments with waves and currents. The model tested had a scale corresponding to 1:40 of SeaTwirl S2x, and the tests were conducted to confirm the Company's own simulations of anchoring forces, the Magnus effect and the structure's movements. The tests were conducted in combinations of currents, waves and rotational speeds to identify the impact from all input data, dependently and independently of each other.

SeaTwirls CTO, Jonas Boström comments:

"The tank tests are an important milestone for the project and for the technical solution selected by the company. Through this collaboration with SSPA, we have gained much more than we first expected from the tests. It has been instructive and it is fantastic that the results show that we have a conservative approach in the simulations of S2x. We are quite simply very satisfied." Jonas Boström, CTO SeaTwirl.

