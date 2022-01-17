Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. SeaTwirl AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STW   SE0009242175

SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)

(STW)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 01/17 08:29:59 am
70.9 SEK   -1.80%
08:45aSEATWIRL : reports on results of tank tests conducted at SSPA
PU
2021SEATWIRL : rights issue oversubscribed by almost 200%
PU
2021SEATWIRL : Competence Center for Marine Materials
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SeaTwirl : reports on results of tank tests conducted at SSPA

01/17/2022 | 08:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the end of November, SeaTwirl conducted several tests at SSPA, which is located at the Chalmers University of Technology's Johanneberg campus, in Gothenburg. Tests were conducted on the wind turbine's floater in the SSPA's Maritime Dynamics Laboratory (MDL), which simulates maritime environments with waves and currents. The model tested had a scale corresponding to 1:40 of SeaTwirl S2x, and the tests were conducted to confirm the Company's own simulations of anchoring forces, the Magnus effect and the structure's movements. The tests were conducted in combinations of currents, waves and rotational speeds to identify the impact from all input data, dependently and independently of each other.

SeaTwirls CTO, Jonas Boström comments:

"The tank tests are an important milestone for the project and for the technical solution selected by the company. Through this collaboration with SSPA, we have gained much more than we first expected from the tests. It has been instructive and it is fantastic that the results show that we have a conservative approach in the simulations of S2x. We are quite simply very satisfied." Jonas Boström, CTO SeaTwirl.

Read the full press release here

Disclaimer

SeaTwirl AB published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 13:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)
08:45aSEATWIRL : reports on results of tank tests conducted at SSPA
PU
2021SEATWIRL : rights issue oversubscribed by almost 200%
PU
2021SEATWIRL : Competence Center for Marine Materials
PU
2021Interview with SeaTwirl's CEO
PU
2021SEATWIRL : has selected a new partner for soft financing
PU
2021SEATWIRL : participates the OTD exhibition in Stavanger, Norway
PU
2021Seatwirl AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended August 31, 2021
CI
2021SeaTwirl Aims to Scale Up and Targets Commercialisation of Floating Wind Farms, Extensi..
CI
2021Seatwirl AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended May 31, 2021
CI
2021SEATWIRL : Dan Friberg is SeaTwirl's new Chairman of the Board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21,3 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
Net income 2021 -11,6 M -1,28 M -1,28 M
Net cash 2021 19,2 M 2,12 M 2,12 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 244 M 27,1 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 35,2x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float -
Chart SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
SeaTwirl AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Laurits Chief Executive Officer
Mats Hult Chief Financial Officer
Malcolm Wiberg Chairman
Jonas Boström Chief Technology Officer
Julia Skälegård Head-Research & Development Project Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEATWIRL AB (PUBL)-5.37%27
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S-8.20%28 303
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-9.42%14 825
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.93%9 542
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO.,LTD-14.39%4 695
XIANGTAN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.-13.25%3 452