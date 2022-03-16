Seaway 7 publishes first Annual Report and Sustainability Report
Seaway 7 today announced the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Annual Report is accompanied by the Group's Sustainability Report for 2021, which was also published today.
These are the Company's first reports since the combination between OHT and Subsea 7's renewables business unit in October 2021 which formed the new Seaway 7.
Read the reports here.
Disclaimer
