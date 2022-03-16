Log in
    OHT   NO0010893803

SEAWAY 7 ASA

(OHT)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/16 04:00:29 am
11.26 NOK   +2.55%
03:48aSEAWAY 7 : publishes first Annual Report and Sustainability Report
PU
03:18aSEAWAY 7 : Financial Reporting Document
PU
03:01aSeaway 7 ASA publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seaway 7 : publishes first Annual Report and Sustainability Report

03/16/2022 | 03:48am EDT
Seaway 7 publishes first Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Seaway 7 today announced the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Annual Report is accompanied by the Group's Sustainability Report for 2021, which was also published today.

These are the Company's first reports since the combination between OHT and Subsea 7's renewables business unit in October 2021 which formed the new Seaway 7.

Read the reports here.

Disclaimer

Seaway 7 ASA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 305 M - -
Net income 2021 0,41 M - -
Net Debt 2021 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 177x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 532 M 532 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float -
Chart SEAWAY 7 ASA
Duration : Period :
Seaway 7 ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAWAY 7 ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,22 $
Average target price 2,85 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torgeir Egeland Ramstad Managing Director
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Chairman
Marianne Heien Blystad Director
Fredrik Platou Director
Bertil Rognes Head-Project Execution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAWAY 7 ASA-32.97%532
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.10.88%29 242
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.44.82%10 207
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA21.54%2 881
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.18.44%2 747
DANAOS CORPORATION31.73%2 037