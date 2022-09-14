Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Seaway 7 ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OHT   NO0010893803

SEAWAY 7 ASA

(OHT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:19 2022-09-14 am EDT
8.460 NOK   +5.22%
11:30aSEAWAY 7 : will exhibit at WindEnergy Hamburg 2022
PU
09/13Disclosure of large shareholding - Seaway 7 ASA
AQ
09/09Seaway 7 ASA - updated financing plan including a contemplated fully underwritten rights issue
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seaway 7 : will exhibit at WindEnergy Hamburg 2022

09/14/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Seaway 7 will exhibit at WindEnergy Hamburg 2022

Seaway 7 will be bringing their expertise in fixed offshore wind and offshore renewables to WindEnergy Hamburg on the 27th - 30th September 2022. Come visit our booth on the ground floor, Hall B4, EG 200.

The team are looking forward to catching up with a number of our clients over the course of the conference and making new connections, we look forward to seeing you there.

Disclaimer

Seaway 7 ASA published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 15:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 036 M - -
Net income 2022 -49,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 349 M 349 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 468
Free-Float 4,34%
Chart SEAWAY 7 ASA
Duration : Period :
Seaway 7 ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAWAY 7 ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,80 $
Average target price 2,20 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer
Mark Austin Hodgkinson Chief Financial Officer
Rune Magnus Lundetræ Chairman
Steph McNeill Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Siem Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAWAY 7 ASA-50.92%349
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-43.30%13 735
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-44.33%3 934
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA17.89%2 502
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-6.75%2 171
DANAOS CORPORATION-8.94%1 396