    SEAS   US81282V1008

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(SEAS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
46.34 USD   +4.89%
SeaWorld Entertainment : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
BENSION RONALD
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. [SEAS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC , 6240 SEA HARBOR DRIVE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ORLANDO FL 32821
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
BENSION RONALD
C/O SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC
6240 SEA HARBOR DRIVE
ORLANDO, FL32821 		X

Signatures
/s/ G. Anthony (Tony) Taylor, Power of Attorney 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Granted under the Issuer's 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 762 M - -
Net income 2022 321 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 514 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 210 M 3 210 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 44,18 $
Average target price 79,64 $
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Gregory Swanson Chief Executive Officer
Michelle F. Adams Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Scott Ian Ross Non-Executive Chairman
William Gray Independent Director
Thomas E. Moloney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-31.88%3 210
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-2.45%45 603
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-13.30%2 505
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-49.04%1 876
ROUND ONE CORPORATION11.95%1 073
ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED4.07%463