SeaWorld Entertainment : For The First Time Ever, Howl-O-Scream To Terrify SeaWorld Orlando, As The Nighttime Halloween Event For Fright Seekers And Horror Fiends Arrives This Fall

ORLANDO, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A visit to SeaWorld Orlando will turn frightful on select evenings this fall when the park unleashes the ALL-NEW Howl-O-Scream. Guests will evade roaming haunts rampaging through scare zones and seek shelter indoors, only to find they have entered a house of horrors. Adventuresome guests can deepen the thrills with terrifying coaster rides in the dark, quench their thirst for fear at a fiendishly interactive bar and feel the monstrous electricity of a live show.

The separate-ticketed event goes on sale today including exclusive discounts for Annual Pass Members, with the lowest prices of the year for what promises to be an immediate fan-favorite terrifying Halloween event taking place with 27 fright-filled nights of haunted houses, scare zones, and terrifying shows on select nights Friday, September 10 through Sunday, October 31 from 7 p.m. to as late as 2 a.m.

Howl-O-Scream joins the park's already impressive fall line-up of events including the return of family-friendly Halloween Spooktacular which boasts daytime trick or treating for kids of all ages. Spooky fun for the entire family with Spooktacular during the day and terrifying thrills by night with the launch of Howl-O-Scream make SeaWorld Orlando the place to be this Halloween season.

"SeaWorld Orlando fans love our extensive event line-up which includes a special event taking place every weekend of the year. Adding Howl-O-Scream to the calendar provides the missing element of a fright-filled Halloween event that we know our guests will welcome. With this addition, we become the only theme park in Orlando to offer both a daytime family-friendly Halloween and a nighttime horror Halloween for thrill seekers," says SeaWorld Orlando Park President Kyle Miller. "We are very excited to announce Howl-O-Scream today and look forward to sharing all of the amazing details of the event over the next few months."

Howl-O-Scream Elements:

Haunted Houses : Hear every bloodcurdling shriek. Feel every spine-tingling terror. Get ready for the haunted houses of SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream. There's no turning back as guests brave dark passageways and round dimly lit corners, hoping they can avoid what's lurking in the depths. The legends are true, the fear is real, and the only way out is through the fear.

Scare Zones and Roaming Haunts : There are no safe zones. There are no places to hide. The scares are everywhere, and the roaming haunts never weaken. Get ready for immersive terror at every turn during SeaWorld's Howl-O-Scream. Guests should stay alert and be prepared for anything, because you never know what's waiting up ahead (or creeping up behind you).

Frightful Shows: Even amid so much mayhem, the show must go on. Duck inside and be mesmerized by a raucous, high-energy musical dance show. Or discover who's behind all the terror washing over the park at an outdoor show complete with special effects. Guests will also find DJs and party zones that are perfect for a dance break between frights.

Monster Coasters in the Dark and Haunting Experiences : It wouldn't be a SeaWorld visit without a ride or two, but it wouldn't be Howl-O-Scream without a dose of nighttime terror. Guests up to the challenge are invited to ride their favorite attractions in the dark. Meanwhile, sinister interactive surprises await at their favorite bar haunts. Keep watching to see how this once-peaceful park transforms with fear after nightfall.

Fans of fear can sign-up at www.HowlOScream.com/Orlando to be the first to receive more dark details on new houses, experiences and more coming to Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando as additional gruesome details are announced.

Fans can feed their appetite for fear by following Howl-O-Scream on Facebook, Instagram at Twitter at the links below:

Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore, and blood. Howl-O-Scream 2021 is a separately-ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed.

Link to Visual Assets: https://seaworldparks.box.com/s/b2l9cmmk0bbnoakfr08dh7os9qzhuqii

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 38,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Media Contact: Lori Cherry

SWO.PR@SeaWorld.com

225-819-6160

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-first-time-ever-howl-o-scream-to-terrify-seaworld-orlando-as-the-nighttime-halloween-event-for-fright-seekers-and-horror-fiends-arrives-this-fall-301306245.html

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment