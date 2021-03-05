SeaWorld Entertainment : Make a Splash at Aquatica Water Parks--Now Open for Safe Spring Break and Summer Fun

ORLANDO, Fla., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquatica Water Parks in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego are now accepting reservations for 2021 for guests looking to make a splash this spring and summer. Aquatica Orlando is currently open for the 2021 season, Aquatica San Antonio will reopen on March 6 and Aquatica San Diego is anticipated to reopen on May 29.* Each Aquatica Water Park worked closely with state and local health officials, medical experts, and attraction industry leaders last summer to develop strict protocols and guidelines to safely reopen and will continue to follow and implement those previously introduced, enhanced health and safety guidelines in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. Limited capacity measures will be in place to give guests the opportunity to enjoy a safe outdoor experience. Reservations are required; therefore, visitors are encouraged to purchase their date-specific tickets early to secure admission.

"With Spring Break around the corner for many and summer on the horizon, we are thrilled to be able to offer more family-fun experiences at Aquatica in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego, and welcome back thousands of guests to safely enjoy our Aquatica Parks," said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "Recognized as one of the top water park brands in the country, Aquatica truly offers something for everyone. Whether you are looking to float along the lazy river, experience the thrills of unique rides like the KareKare Curl at Aquatica Orlando, Tonga Twister in San Antonio or the Walhalla Wave in San Diego, Aquatica is a one-of-a-kind destination for outdoor fun."

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Following a successful 2020 season, Aquatica is committed to a continued focus on the health and safety of its guests, employees, and the animals in its care. Over the last year, the parks have continued to work diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants, and attraction industry leaders to enhance already strict health, safety, and cleanliness standards. Building on the standard set by Aquatica last summer, these protocols and guidelines will continue to be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health, and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.

Face coverings will be required for guests ages 2 and older in certain designated areas of the park, including the park entrance and exit, retail areas, food and beverage areas, and other designated areas. Face coverings will not be required in the water, such as in the lazy river, the wave pool, all water slides, and all other water attractions in the water park.

PARK EXPERIENCES

Aquatica San Antonio

From a leisurely float down Loggerhead Lane to the breathtaking animal encounters of Stingray Falls to the twists, turns and plummets of Tonga Twister featuring AquaLucent™ technology (a sight-and-sound experience like no other), there's something for everyone at Aquatica San Antonio. To enjoy Aquatica's resort-like vibe, guests are encouraged to reserve a cabana for the entire day and indulge in privacy, shade, and our exclusive food service. For a limited time, tickets for Aquatica San Antonio start as low as $29.99 . To splash again and again, guests can get an Aquatica Fun Card for only $51.99 . And for those looking to enjoy both Aquatica and SeaWorld San Antonio, for a limited time, guests will receive a FREE Aquatica Pass with the purchase of every SeaWorld Annual Pass, Season Pass , or Fun Card! That's unlimited admission to both SeaWorld and Aquatica for as low as $84.99!

Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Orlando, named one of the Nation's Best Outdoor Waterparks by USA Today and Tripadvisor—and the first water park in the world designated as a Certified Autism Center—is the ideal family-friendly destination. Guests can enjoy the sandy beaches and catch an underwater glimpse of Commerson's Dolphins—or, for a closer look, Aquatica Orlando also offers a one-of-a-kind tour that provides a close-up meeting with these magnificent, playful creatures. Guests looking to visit the park multiple times can purchase an Aquatica Orlando 2021 Fun Card for just $81.99 , which allows you to visit again and again throughout 2021.

Aquatica San Diego

Aquatica San Diego is working closely with California state and local officials and anticipates reopening on May 29 . Upon reopening, guests will be able to enjoy the full park inclusive of Big Surf Shores, one of the largest wave pools in Southern California featuring waves as high as 5 feet, in addition to rides and slides like the Walhalla Wave, Tassie's Twister and Kiwi Curl. Those interested in visiting Aquatica San Diego again and again through 2021 can purchase a Splash Pass for the low price of $49.99 . Please check the Aquatica San Diego website for regular updates.*

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 38,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. can be obtained online at www.seaworldentertainment.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by registering at that website.

*Aquatica San Diego is anticipated to open on May 29 - subject to local, state and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.

Contact:

Lori Cherry

lori.cherry@seaworld.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/make-a-splash-at-aquatica-water-parksnow-open-for-safe-spring-break-and-summer-fun-301241508.html

SOURCE SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment