Seazen : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1030)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of Seazen Group Limited (the "Company") dated 26 March 2021 in relation to its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2020 Annual Results Announcement.

The Company noted that there was an inadvertent clerical error in the 2020 Annual Results Announcement and wishes to make the following clarification:

Under "6. Borrowings" on page 12 of the 2020 Annual Results Announcement, the non-current and unsecured senior notes as at 31 December 2020 shall be 15,858,814, instead of 13,858,814.

Save for the aforementioned correction of the inadvertent error, all the information in the 2020 Annual Results Announcement remains unchanged.

Hong Kong, 28 March 2021

