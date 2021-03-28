Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Seazen Group Limited    1030   KYG7956A1094

SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

(1030)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seazen : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

03/28/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED

อ۬೯࢝છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1030)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

THE ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of Seazen Group Limited (the "Company") dated 26 March 2021 in relation to its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2020 Annual Results Announcement.

The Company noted that there was an inadvertent clerical error in the 2020 Annual Results Announcement and wishes to make the following clarification:

Under "6. Borrowings" on page 12 of the 2020 Annual Results Announcement, the non-current and unsecured senior notes as at 31 December 2020 shall be 15,858,814, instead of 13,858,814.

Save for the aforementioned correction of the inadvertent error, all the information in the 2020 Annual Results Announcement remains unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Seazen Group Limited

WANG Xiaosong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are Mr. Lv Xiaoping and Mr. Lu Zhongming as executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiaosong, Mr. Qu Dejun and Mr. Zhang Shengman as non-executive Directors, and Mr. Chen Huakang, Mr. Zhu Zengjin and Mr. Zhong Wei as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 10:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED
06:08aSEAZEN  : Clarification announcement in relation to the annual results announcem..
PU
03/26SEAZEN  : Inside information principal financial data and indicators of seazen h..
PU
03/24Zhixin Group Raises $31 Million After Pricing Mildy Oversubscribed IPO Within..
MT
03/15Zhixin Group Holding Files for Hong Kong IPO
MT
03/08SEAZEN  : Logs $2 Billion Property Sales in February
MT
03/05SEAZEN  : Unaudited operating statistics and land acquisition information for fe..
PU
02/25Chinese Confectionary Products Maker Jiujiuwang Food Launches Up to $19 Milli..
MT
02/05SEAZEN  : Total Property Sales Hit Nearly $3 Billion in January
MT
01/26SEAZEN  : Unit New Metro Global Sells $404 Million of 4.5% Bonds Due 2026
MT
01/25SEAZEN  : Subsidiary New Metro Global Eyes International Investors for Bond Offe..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 137 B 20 911 M 20 911 M
Net income 2020 9 458 M 1 446 M 1 446 M
Net Debt 2020 62 438 M 9 545 M 9 545 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,97x
Yield 2020 5,25%
Capitalization 47 060 M 7 194 M 7 194 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 32 127
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seazen Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 8,08 CNY
Last Close Price 7,58 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Ping Lü Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhong Ming Lu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Song Wang Chairman
Hua Kang Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zeng Jin Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEAZEN GROUP LIMITED39.53%7 517
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.10%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.17%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED22.34%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED21.59%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.29%27 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ