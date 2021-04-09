Seazen : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS AND LAND ACQUISITION INFORMATION FOR MARCH 2021

A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcels Nos. DAJ2020051, DAJ2020053 and DAJ2020054 in Nanchang County, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province* (江西省南昌市南昌縣編號

為DAJ2020051號、DAJ2020053號及DAJ2020054號地塊) by way of cooperation. The project is located in the east of Yingfu Avenue, Nanchang County* (南昌縣迎富大道以東), which occupies

a transferred area of 145,610.00 sq.m. and is planned for residential use with a plot ratio of ≥1.2 and <1.6. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 232,976.00 sq.m. Total land premium of RMB198,059,600 shall be paid by the Group.

A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. Zhang Di 2020-B48 in Zhangjiagang City, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province* (江蘇省蘇州張家港市編號為張地2020-B48號地塊) by way

of open tender auction. The land parcel is located in the south of Lefeng Road, Leyu Town, Zhangjiagang City* (張家港市樂余鎮樂豐路南側), which occupies a transferred area of 29,606.65

sq.m. and is planned for residential and ancillary commercial uses with a plot ratio of >1.0 and ≤2.0. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 59,213.30 sq.m. Land premium of RMB229,385,600 shall be paid by the Group.

A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. Jian Zheng Chu Chu (2020)21 in Jiande City, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province* (浙江省杭州建德市編號為建政儲出(2020)21號地塊) by

way of joint bidding at an open tender auction. The land parcel is located in Xiaoyangwu, Yangxi Street, Jiande City* (建德市津溪街道小洋塢), which occupies a transferred area of 69,718.00

sq.m. (of which 3,284 sq.m. is for road use) and is planned for residential, road and ancillary public construction uses with a plot ratio of 1.8. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 119,581.20 sq.m. Land premium of RMB674,160,000 shall be paid by the Group.

subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. 2021-1-4(X2102) in Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province* ( 江蘇省鎮江市編號為 2021-1-4(X2102) 號地塊 ) by way of open tender auction.

The land parcel is located in the east of Jingsan Road and south of Weisan Road, Zhenjiang City* (鎮江市經三路以東、緯三路以南), which occupies a transferred area of 31,372.00 sq.m. and is

planned for residential use with a plot ratio of >1.0 and ≤2.5. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 78,430.00 sq.m. Land premium of RMB291,759,600 shall be paid by the Group.

A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. 2020JY18 in Lianshui County, Huai'an City, Jiangsu Province* (江蘇省淮安市漣水縣編號為2020JY18號地塊) by way of open tender

auction. The land parcel is located in the west of Qingfeng Road and north of Lianxing Road in the Economic Development Zone of Lianshui County* (漣水縣經濟開發區清楓路西側、漣興路北

側), which occupies a transferred area of 66,851.10 sq.m. and is planned for residential use with a plot ratio of >1.0 and ≤1.8. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 120,331.98 sq.m. Land premium of RMB300,400,000 shall be paid by the Group.

A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel located in the west of Zhonghua Road and

north of Yangguang Avenue, Chengxi Street, Wenling City, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province* (浙江省 台州溫嶺市城西街道中華路西側、陽光大道北側地塊) by way of open tender auction. The land

parcel is located in Gaoyang Village, Chengxi Street and Gaoyangwang Village, Hengfeng Street, Wenling City* (溫嶺市城西街道高洋村、橫峰街道高洋王村), which occupies a transferred area

of 18,208.00 sq.m., and is planned for residential, commercial service and underground space development uses, of which the plot ratio of land parcel XQ040409 is >1.0 and ≤2.2, the plot ratio of land parcel XQ040411 is >1.0 and ≤2.2, and the plot ratio of land parcel XQ040415 is >1.0 and ≤2.5. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 30,410.60 sq.m. Total land premium of RMB240,000,000 shall be paid by the Group.