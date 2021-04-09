Seazen : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS AND LAND ACQUISITION INFORMATION FOR MARCH 2021
UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Seazen Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that in March 2021, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB20.554 billion, and contracted sales area of approximately 1,911,800 sq.m.
Between January and March 2021, the aggregated contracted sales amounts to approximately RMB49.647 billion, and the aggregated sales area amounts to approximately 5,105,600 sq.m.
Between January and March 2021, the aggregated rental income# of Wuyue Plazas amounts to approximately RMB1.794 billion##.
LAND ACQUISITION
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. Jinwu (Gua) 2020-079 in Tianjin City* (天津市編號為津武(掛)2020-079號地塊) by way of open tender auction. The land parcel is located in the north of Guangming Road, Xincheng, Wuqing District, Tianjin City* (天津市武清區新城光 明道北側), which occupies a transferred area of 126,177.00 sq.m. and is planned for residential, science and education, commercial and service uses with a plot ratio of ≤ 1.6. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 201,883.20 sq.m. Land premium of RMB2,620,000,000 shall be paid by the Group.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. Jin Xi Qing (Gua) 2020-01 in Tianjin City* (天津市編號為津西青(掛)2020-01號地塊) by way of cooperation. The land parcel is located in the south of Qianhua Road, Jingwu Town, Xiqing District, Tianjin City* (天津市西青區精武鎮 乾華道以南), which occupies a transferred area of 67,940.50 sq.m. and is planned for residential use with a plot ratio of ≥1.0 and ≤1.3. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 88,322.65 sq.m. Land premium of RMB462,500,000 shall be paid by the Group.
Rental income includes rentals, management fee, carpark, various operation and other sporadic management income.
As at 31 March 2021, the Group owned 93 Wuyue Plazas in operation and 3 Wuyue Plazas in operation providing entrusted management services. In addition, 4 contracted Wuyue Plazas were in the process of transfer and transition, and thus their income was not included in the scope of the Group's statistics.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcels Nos. DAJ2020051, DAJ2020053 and DAJ2020054 in Nanchang County, Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province* (江西省南昌市南昌縣編號
為DAJ2020051號、DAJ2020053號及DAJ2020054號地塊) by way of cooperation. The project is located in the east of Yingfu Avenue, Nanchang County* (南昌縣迎富大道以東), which occupies
a transferred area of 145,610.00 sq.m. and is planned for residential use with a plot ratio of ≥1.2 and <1.6. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 232,976.00 sq.m. Total land premium of RMB198,059,600 shall be paid by the Group.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. Zhang Di 2020-B48 in Zhangjiagang City, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province* (江蘇省蘇州張家港市編號為張地2020-B48號地塊) by way
of open tender auction. The land parcel is located in the south of Lefeng Road, Leyu Town, Zhangjiagang City* (張家港市樂余鎮樂豐路南側), which occupies a transferred area of 29,606.65
sq.m. and is planned for residential and ancillary commercial uses with a plot ratio of >1.0 and ≤2.0. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 59,213.30 sq.m. Land premium of RMB229,385,600 shall be paid by the Group.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. Jian Zheng Chu Chu (2020)21 in Jiande City, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province* (浙江省杭州建德市編號為建政儲出(2020)21號地塊) by
way of joint bidding at an open tender auction. The land parcel is located in Xiaoyangwu, Yangxi Street, Jiande City* (建德市津溪街道小洋塢), which occupies a transferred area of 69,718.00
sq.m. (of which 3,284 sq.m. is for road use) and is planned for residential, road and ancillary public construction uses with a plot ratio of 1.8. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 119,581.20 sq.m. Land premium of RMB674,160,000 shall be paid by the Group.
subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. 2021-1-4(X2102) in Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province* (江蘇省鎮江市編號為2021-1-4(X2102)號地塊) by way of open tender auction.
The land parcel is located in the east of Jingsan Road and south of Weisan Road, Zhenjiang City* (鎮江市經三路以東、緯三路以南), which occupies a transferred area of 31,372.00 sq.m. and is
planned for residential use with a plot ratio of >1.0 and ≤2.5. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 78,430.00 sq.m. Land premium of RMB291,759,600 shall be paid by the Group.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. 2020JY18 in Lianshui County, Huai'an City, Jiangsu Province* (江蘇省淮安市漣水縣編號為2020JY18號地塊) by way of open tender
auction. The land parcel is located in the west of Qingfeng Road and north of Lianxing Road in the Economic Development Zone of Lianshui County* (漣水縣經濟開發區清楓路西側、漣興路北
側), which occupies a transferred area of 66,851.10 sq.m. and is planned for residential use with a plot ratio of >1.0 and ≤1.8. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 120,331.98 sq.m. Land premium of RMB300,400,000 shall be paid by the Group.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel located in the west of Zhonghua Road and
north of Yangguang Avenue, Chengxi Street, Wenling City, Taizhou, Zhejiang Province* (浙江省 台州溫嶺市城西街道中華路西側、陽光大道北側地塊) by way of open tender auction. The land
parcel is located in Gaoyang Village, Chengxi Street and Gaoyangwang Village, Hengfeng Street, Wenling City* (溫嶺市城西街道高洋村、橫峰街道高洋王村), which occupies a transferred area
of 18,208.00 sq.m., and is planned for residential, commercial service and underground space development uses, of which the plot ratio of land parcel XQ040409 is >1.0 and ≤2.2, the plot ratio of land parcel XQ040411 is >1.0 and ≤2.2, and the plot ratio of land parcel XQ040415 is >1.0 and ≤2.5. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 30,410.60 sq.m. Total land premium of RMB240,000,000 shall be paid by the Group.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. Yan J[2021]1001 in Yantai City, Shandong Province* (山東省煙台市編號為煙J[2021]1001號地塊) by way of open tender auction.
The land parcel is located in the south of Zhifutun Road, west of Jianshe Road, north of Qianjin Road and east of Xibaotai East Road, Zhifu District, Yantai City* (煙台市芝罘區芝罘屯路以南、 建設路以西、前進路以北、西炮台東路以東), which occupies a transferred area of 132,506.60
sq.m. and is planned for residential, commercial and service, public management and public service uses with a plot ratio of >2.75 and ≤2.84. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 376,318.74 sq.m. Land premium of RMB1,795,000,000 shall be paid by the Group.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcel No. 2020-18 in Tai'an City, Shandong Province* (山東省泰安市編號為2020-18號地塊) by way of cooperation. The land parcel is located
in Tai'an Tourism and Economic Development Zone, east to Beihuang Community Residents'
Committee of Tianping Street Office of Daiyue District, south to Guihua Road, west to Guihua Road, north to Shigandang Street* (泰安市旅遊經濟開發區，東至岱岳區天平街道辦事處北黃 社區居民委員會土地、南至規劃路、西至規劃路、北至石敢當街), which occupies a transferred
area of 62,662.00 sq.m. and is planned for residential use with a plot ratio of >1.0 and ≤1.2. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 75,194.40 sq.m. Land premium of RMB187,986,000 shall be paid by the Group.
A subsidiary of the Company obtained the land parcels Nos. A-01 and A-02 for the purpose of
supplemented land for urban redevelopment for Xiejiazhuang City Centre Village in Tangshan City, Hebei Province* (河北省唐山市增補謝家莊城中村改造用地A-01號及A-02號地塊) by way
of joint bidding at an open tender auction. The project is located in the east of Nanyuan West
Road, south of Jiangjuntuo Road, west of Tangxu Road, north of Thermal Power Plant South Road, Lubei District, Tangshan City* (唐山市路北區南園西路東側、將軍垞道南側、唐胥路西側、熱 電廠南道北側), which occupies a transferred area of 70,496.34 sq.m. and is planned for residential
use with a plot ratio of >1.0 and ≤2.0. The plot-ratio gross floor area is approximately 140,992.68 sq.m. Total land premium of RMB378,474,100 shall be paid by the Group.
The sales data as disclosed above is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collecting such sales information. As such, the above data is provided for the reference of shareholders and potential investors of the Company only. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to seek professional advice from professionals or financial advisers.
